ONTARIO — A free training for postvention suicide response will take place Monday from 8 to 11:30 a.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. The course is part of the Malheur Education Service District’s Summer Institute.
The session is open to all Oregon educators and district staff, with a special emphasis on administrators, counselors and behavioral specialists. Attendees are expected to learn how to strengthen their school community by learning how to plan ahead and provide targeted support, tailoring responses and services to unique needs of survivors and involving everyone to build a strength-based community.
Registration is free, but must be done in advance.
Postvention suicide response is described as “an organized response in the aftermath of a suicide.” The goal is to provide immediate support to facilitate the healing of survivors, mitigate other negative effects of exposure to suicide, and to prevent suicide by use of a resource center among those who are at high risk after exposure to such an event.
As of Friday at 11 a.m., only 8 of the 40 available spots for the session had been filled.
For more information on postvention, or to schedule your own session, contact Rene Kesler, postvention response lead for Malheur County, at (541) 823-9090.
For more information on the summer institute, email Jennifer.Martin@malesd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.