Woman's body found in ditch outside Ontario this morning

Law enforcement officials with Malheur County Sheriff's Office and Oregon State Police are pictured on Fir Avenue outside of Ontario where a body was found in a ditch this morning.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — Law enforcement officials are investigating circumstances surrounding a body found in a ditch this morning outside of Ontario. The area is the Middle Ditch near Fir Road and Highway 201.

According to Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson, the call came in at about 10:09 a.m. this morning from a resident in the area who discovered the body while on a walk.

Malheur County Sheriff’s detectives are being assisted by detectives with Oregon State Police. At this time, the OSP Crime Lab is not coming.

Johnson was able to confirm the body was that of a 57 year-old woman. The area she was found is mostly agriculture, with a few houses.

More information will be released when it is made available.



