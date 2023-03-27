PAYETTE COUNTY — The sole person in custody regarding a missing boy from Fruitland will soon be heading back to Payette County to proceed with hearings related to her charges.
Payette County Magistrate Judge Robert L. Jackson during a motion hearing this morning OK’d filing paperwork to transport Sarah Wondra back to Payette to be lodged in the Payette County Jail.
According to a court official, the state hospital in blackfoot, which is under the direction of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, “has deemed her stable enough to stand trial.”
A status check is slated for 9 a.m. April 17 with a plea hearing on the following day, depending on how the status check goes.
Wondra is being charged with failure to report the death of Michael “Monkey” Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021 at the age of 5. It is worth noting that in two searches of yards following her arrest, police did not find the boy's body.
Wondra was arrested in November after a tip led to her residence and charges of failing to report the death of a person, specifically Michael Vaughan, a felony charge.
The backyard of her residence was dug up by Fruitland police officers. No remains were found in that search. The results were the same when police dug up a neighboring yard.
Police named three other suspects to the case in December, including Sarah's husband, Stacey Wondra, Brandon Shurtliff, of Kuna; and Adrian Lucienne, of Toledo Ohio.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff in December said that officials believe all of the suspects had first-hand knowledge of Michal’s abduction.
Shurtliff and Lucienne were said to be living or staying with the Wondras at the time of Michael’s disappearance, and were said to be at-large suspects in December. The newspaper has repeatedly sought updates on whether those suspects have made contact with police; however Huff has repeatedly declined to answer.
Wondra's bond was set at $500,000 in November and has not been changed, according to court documents.
