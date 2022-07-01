VALE — Containment lines are holding well and Vale Bureau of Land Management fire officials expect to wrap up direct attack suppression work today.
“If conditions stay the same today, we’ll be looking at a patrol and monitor status,” Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said. “Saturday we’ll transition to a Type 4 Incident Command.”
Depending on size and complexity – terrain, weather conditions and other factors – wildfires are classified on a scale of five to one, with five being initial attack and one being the most challenging.
Although it will remain warm and dry today and Saturday, temperatures will begin to drop Sunday and humidity will increase. “That will help the firefighters with mop-up,” Fenton said.
Containment remained at 75% this morning, with a total acreage of 40,274 acres. The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush on public and private land.
The fire was reported on private land Tuesday afternoon, then crossed onto lands managed by Vale BLM. The cause is under investigation.
This will be the final update for the Willowcreek Fire. Whether celebrating on on public lands or private, Vale BLM wishes everyone a safe and happy Independence Day weekend. Thoroughly douse all fires and remember fireworks are prohibited on public lands.
