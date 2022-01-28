WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Free N95 masks are being rolled out by the federal government to tens of thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the nation this week. However, they had not made it to the Western Treasure Valley just yet, according to a quick check this morning with those listed as Federal Retail Pharmacy Program Partners.
All local pharmacies are among those listed to receive them; however, there is no firm date on when they will arrive.
Jennifer Tolman, with Malheur Drug in Vale, said this morning that the free N95 masks aren’t in yet, but added that “it looks like any day now.” She said she received an email on Jan. 26, saying some could be distributed as early as Jan. 27, with others as late as next week.
Additionally, representatives with Walmart, Walgreens and RiteAid in Ontario, and Prescription Pad in Fruitland, and Albertsons Savon in Payette said on this morning their respective stores had not received their shipment yet.
Among the community health centers that will also be receiving masks is Valley Family Health.
“We will be getting some, but have not yet heard when or how many,” said Chief Executive Officer Timothy S. Heinze in an email this afternoon. “We are starting to receive more home/self-tests for COVID.”
The Centers for Diseases Control states that cloth masks are no longer effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19 — specifically the latest variant, omicron, which is said to be more contagious.
As such, the U.S. government is working to get three free N95 masks into the hands of every American. To do so, the Biden Administration plans to have 400 million masks from the Strategic National Stockpile distributed across the nation by February.
The Oregon Health Authority has a tip sheet on how to properly wear an N95 mask and for how long. It is online at https://bit.ly/N95_howto.
Local data for COVID cases as of this afternoon follows. Malheur County has had 7,590 COVID cases, including 97 COVID-related deaths; Payette County has had 3,651 COVID cases, including 76 COVID-related deaths, and Washington County has had 1,367 COVID cases, including 52 deaths.
