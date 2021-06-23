Where do children 18 and younger eat free in Malheur County?

The following information was submitted in a news release from Oregon Department of Education.
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Education is reminding families that several hundred schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the state are providing meals through the Summer Food Service Program for all children ages 1-18. A complete listing of open sites is available on the ODE website, www.oregon.gov/ode.
When schools let out for the summer, thousands of Oregon children lose access to breakfast, lunch and after-school meals they receive during the regular school year. Since schools first closed their doors in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the Summer Food Service Program helped to fill the gap by providing free, nutritious meals to children and teens. The Summer Food Service Program will continue to provide nutritious meals over the summer months at participating summer sites including many schools, parks and non-profit organizations.
Though recent events have created an increase in participation in the Summer Food Service Program; it is still underutilized with many families unaware of the free meals in their communities. Nationally, only one out of six children who receive free or reduced price meals during the school year continue to receive meals during the summer months. Increasing awareness of and access to these programs can have a significant impact on combating childhood food insecurity.
Find Meal Sites
There are more than 550 summer meal sites in Oregon alone. Families can look up meal locations in their area by calling 211, or texting “Food” or “Comida” to 877-877, or visiting https://bit.ly/SummerFoodOR. Meals are available to any child 18 and younger without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
