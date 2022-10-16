Oregon Heritage, in partnership with University of Oregon’s Institute for Policy Research & Engagement, announced the release of What’s Up Downtown? A Playbook for Activating Oregon’s Upper Stories. The report inventories the status of core buildings in some 33 Main Street communities across Oregon — specifically, their upper floors —identifies reasons for their disuse, and outlines potential ways to rejuvenate the spaces.

This information was released on Tuesday from Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.



