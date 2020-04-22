Westside elementary to get upgrades

By Corey Evan
PAYETTE - Whether it makes sense to parents to think about school construction during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 related closures, the Payette School District demonstrated during their regular meeting on April 13 that it makes sense to them. On the table was a renovation project at Westside Elementary School, to upgrade fire alarms and intercom systems and upgrade windows at the school with energy-efficient ones.
During the meeting, conducted over the Zoom app to allow closure of the Galleon Room, the Board heard from Bret Grote of Beniton Construction about the bids received and the process the company went through in soliciting them.
“HSA [Hutchison-Smith Architects] put together the final set of bid drawings and specifications for us,” said Grote. “We also advertised through the Idaho Statesman, and we had a bid opening on April 7 … Some of these were single bids, but we weren’t too concerned with that because the market is incredibly busy right now.”
HSA compiled base bid actuals for the district to compare with previous estimates, which placed the projected cost for the project at $738,565. Previous estimates placed the total cost at $841,760.
Optional items to bid on included a new enclosed hallway addition for one classroom wing and an alternate window pattern at added costs of $83,641 and $67,950.
Board Clerk Barbara Choate explained that individual components of the project have been delegated to individual companies,
“Multiple companies – they are all listed on the bid tabulation sheet I sent yesterday. The project was divided up by vendor specialty – electrical, concrete, windows, etc. so bidders could bid on the portion of the job that was within their area of expertise,” said Choate via email on April 15. “The low bidder in [each area] was awarded the bid.”
Funding for this project comes out of the District’s 10-year plant facilities levy monies, a levy in its fourth year which annually generates $450,000 for the District.
“What we have in place, we’ve collected for the last two years,” said Superintendent Robin Gilbert, who notes levy monies collected this coming summer are included in the funding. She said the District has $879,000 to spend on this and other projects at the moment, with an expected between $225,000 and $250,000 to be collected in July. Tennis court repairs at Payette Primary School and McCain Middle School are also being funded from this money.
“I wish the community understood how important that plant facilities levy is,” said Chairman Adam Rynearson. “That gives us the options to maintain these things, it give us the chance to even have this discussion.”
The board did have a time pressure to act on the Westside project; if they tabled the project for a future meeting, it would need to wait for next summer, according to Choate. Gilbert added that with architect fees included in the overall cost of the project, now is the time to move the project forward.
When it came time to discuss the option of adding an enclosed hallway on the north end of the building, Westside principal MaryBeth Bennett advised the board against spending the money on that after hearing the new hallway would require removing windows from connected classrooms.
Ethan Mittlestadt motioned to accept the bid without the optional projects, and Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte seconded. The vote was unanimous.
The project is anticipated to be completed before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
