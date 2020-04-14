West Coast governors aim to ‘flip the script’ on COVID-19

ONTARIO — Governors of the three states along the West coast will be working together on reopening their economies, according to a news release from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s office on Monday. Brown, along with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and California Gov. Gavin Newsom have a “shared vision” for making that happen and for getting ahead of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, which has shut down schools and businesses in these states and across America since about mid-March.
While each state will have a specific plan, the governors have agreed to “build out a West Coast framework,” according to a joint news release issued Monday.
“Our states must work together because the impacts of this public health crisis do not stop at the state border. While each state will have its own specific plan, our office is coordinating with the Governor’s offices in Washington and California to develop common criteria for this framework and a way for our health departments to coordinate on an ongoing basis,” wrote Charles Boyle, press secretary for Brown, in an email on Monday. “In Oregon, the Governor’s Medical Advisory Panel will be involved in reviewing the public health components of decisions related to the lifting of various social distancing orders.
In a joint news release from the governors on Monday, they stated that “COVID-19 has preyed on our interconnectedness,” and that in the coming weeks the plan was “to flip the script on COVID-19” in a collaborative effort.
The main priority for the governors is the health of their respective residents. Moreover, the governors say decisions will be guided on health outcomes and science, not politics.
Each of the states has made “significant progress in flattening the curve and slowing the spread of COVID-19,” the release states.
Is May 18 the magic number?
May 18 is the end date chosen for models that were prepared by researchers to estimate COVID-19’s potential reach in Oregon by the Institute for Disease Modeling in Washington, according to OHA.
On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority stated that new projections from health researchers estimate that the “aggressive” social distancing measures taken in Oregon have prevented as many as 18,000 cases and 500 hospitalizations. It is noteworthy, however, that the agency states that the restrictions in Brown’s stay at home executive order “must be maintained well into May to prevent new cases from rising above current daily levels” of active COVID-19 cases.
According to a report from researchers, data gathered indicates that under current social distancing rules, the total cumulative infections in Oregon on May 18 would be fewer than 20,000. In contrast, research indicates that if the state returned to moderate social distancing (reopening non-essential businesses, but not schools), the number of new infections “would quickly climb to more than 60,000 by May 18.”
Based on that data, researchers predict there are about 7,000 cases of active infection in Oregon at this time. To date, only 1,584 cases of COVID-19 have been discovered among the 31,121 people who have been tested.
The latest model projections are more conservative as they account for variables such as longer hospital stays, or that the virus has been here longer than initially estimated, according to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer at OHA. However, those estimates show social distancing measures are working, he says.
“Staying at home and maintaining physical distancing is difficult and has had serious economic impacts that have affected many people, but the data continue to show that Oregonians are saving lives by staying home,” according to Sidelinger.
The model shows that the state should expect to see fewer than 500 hospitalizations per day due to COVID-19 if current measures stay in place through mid- to late-May.
Since mid-March, Brown has continued to strengthen the initial social distancing measures she placed in relation to the pandemic. These have included a 6-foot social distancing rule, a ban on social and recreational gatherings of people, closure of schools and non-essential retailers, a stay at home order, as well banning on-site consumption in Oregon. On April 7, she extended the latter which was initially planned to lift today until the stay home order lifts, the date of which is still unknown.
As far as what is next for Oregon, Brown is planning a press conference at noon today in which more details will be released.
“Reopening Oregon is not a process that will happen overnight or statewide all at once,” Boyle continued. “Each decision will be carefully weighed and made in consultation with local leaders to make sure policies are implemented correctly, with safeguards in place to protect the public health. Health outcomes will be the ultimate metric guiding decisions to reopen communities — we will only reopen Oregon if the data shows we can do so without jeopardizing public health.”
Will Trump overrule states?
In a news conference on Monday, President Donald Trump said the federal government is also working on a plan to reopen the country, stating that there would be suggestions and guidelines coming soon for states.
His original stay home plan is set to expire on April 30.
Trump is expected to appoint a new Pandemic Council today to help him decide when and how portions of the country can reopen.
However, while he did say that total authority of the matter remained ultimately in his hands, Trump also indicated he would prefer working with the states.
