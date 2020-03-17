WEISER — Following in the footsteps of its Payette County neighbors, Weiser School District announced on Tuesday morning that schools will be closed starting on Wednesday as to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
“We are all concerned with conditions created nationwide and locally due to the coronavirus,” Weiser School District Superintendent Wade Wilson said in a letter to the parents of the district. “We have continued to monitor the situation closely and tried to follow the recommendations of the CDC, Governor Little and his Coronavirus Working Group, and the Idaho Health Department.”
The state of Idaho is currently up to seven confirmed cases of coronavirus.
The closure follows the same announcements by Payette and Fruitland School District, as well as Treasure Valley Classical Academy on Monday night. New Plymouth School District also announced its closure on Tuesday morning.
Idaho High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports (events and practices) through April 5 on Monday.
All Oregon schools started a weeks-long closure starting on Monday, which was mandated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday. On Sunday night, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he would leave closing the schools up to the individual school districts.
