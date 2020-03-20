WEISER — A 55-year-old Weiser man was killed Thursday when his parked car was hit from behind by an SUV on Interstate 84 in Baker County.
According to a news release from Oregon State Police, Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash near milepost 342 at about 6:50 a.m. Thursday.
Police say Michael Maddox, of Weiser, was parked on the eastbound shoulder and sitting in his driver seat, when his vehicle was struck by a Ford Explorer that was headed east and driven by Debra Archer, 37, of Kelso, Washington.
“Maddox, who was seated in the drivers seat, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased,” according to the release. “Archer was transported by ground ambulance to the hospital for injuries.”
A passenger with Archer, 48-year-old Jimmy Padilla, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, was transported to a medical facility by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Huntington Rural Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP.
