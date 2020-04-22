BOISE — Idahoans filed more initial claims for unemployment benefits in the four weeks since the state of emergency was declared - 95,961 - than the total filed during all 2019 by 60%.

Initial claims for the week of April 11 filed from job losses due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 slowed to 18,531 – down 40% from the week prior - but still a record for any week since 2013. 

COVID-19 layoffs are affecting people of all ages, with young people ages 25 to 34 filing 26% of all claims. Women filed 53% of all initial claims last week.

Initial claims from laid-off employees for the accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance and retail trade represented nearly half – 46% – of the week’s total. The share of total claims for the manufacturing sector increased to almost 11% last week, steadily climbing over the past three weeks from 3.8%.

Approximately $17.5 million has been paid out in benefits between the weeks of March 8 and April 11. 

Payouts for the most recent week of April 5 - 11 reached $9.2 million, 63% higher than the previous week, and five times higher than for the same week in 2019.

Weekly claims by county and industry sector are available on a new data dashboard found on the department’s labor market information website at https://lmi.idaho.gov/ui-weekly-claims.

