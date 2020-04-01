WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY - Residents across the Western Treasure Valley reported feeling and hearing the rumble and shaking of a 6.5 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday evening, with several reporting seeing walls of their homes moving as well as items affixed to them.
The epicenter, which is about 95 miles away from Ontario as the bird flies, was in the Challis National Forest in Central Idaho.
The tremors were felt locally at about 5:53 p.m. Tuesday and according to a community internet intensity map on the U.S. Geological Survey’s website, the quake was felt as far north as Edmonton, Canada, all along the West coast, as far south as Las Vegas, and as far east as Nebraska. The site states that more than 31,500 people reported contributed to the citizen-based science.
The depth of the quake registered at nearly 6.25 miles, according to information reported by USGS.
A Huntington reader, Maryann Lovell, reported “strong in-place shaking,” saying there were strong wind gusts at the time, and at first she thought the wind was shaking her house.
As many as eight aftershocks have already been reported, ranging from 3.1 to 4.6 higher in magnitude, and more are expected. The USGS forecast is that over the next week there could be as many as 710 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks, which are expected to drop off over time. The probability of another big rumble is low, according the USGS, with a magnitude 6 or higher having a probability of 10%, and a magnitude of 7 or higher having a probability of 1%.
The quake occurred west of Challis, “as the result of complex strike slip faulting within the shallow crust of the North America plate.” It is nearby the Sawtooth fault in the Sawtooth Mountain Range.
Historically, it is the second-largest earthquake reported in Idaho, with the first occurring about 62 miles east of Tuesday’s quake, in October of 1983. That was dubbed the Borah Peak earthquake registered at a magnitude of 6.9, and was followed by multiple events registering 5 or greater the following year. It was responsible for the death of two children and the economic damage topped $12 million in the Challis-Mackay area, which is just north of the popular Sun Valley resort area in central Idaho.
It’s unknown at this time, whether there was damage to any structures.
