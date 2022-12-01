This article has been updated. The original version was posted at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022.

FRUITLAND — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday. Fruitland Police on Thursday named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.



Tags

Load comments