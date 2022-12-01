This article has been updated. The original version was posted at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022.
FRUITLAND — Although no remains were found in the search of a backyard for the remains of a missing 5-year-old, police plan to search a neighboring home beginning Friday. Fruitland Police on Thursday named three other suspects in the case of Michael Vaughan, who was last seen near his neighborhood on July 27, 2021.
The boy is believed to have been abducted and killed. It is believed he was then buried and moved and a consensual search of a neighboring property will begin tomorrow.
In addition to Sarah Wondra, suspects include her husband, Stacey Wondra, who is currently in Washington County Jail on unrelated federal charges; Brandon Shurtliff, of Kuna; and Adrian Lucienne, of Toledo Ohio.
According to Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff, law enforcement officials all of the suspects had first-hand knowledge of Michal’s abduction.
Shurtliff and Lucienne were said to be living or staying with the Wondras at the time of Michael’s disappearance. Police believe Shurtliff is currently in North Dakota and Lucienne is in Toledo, known to law enforcement as someone who “floats between Ohio and California.”
During a press conference on Thursday, Huff strongly encouraged Shurtliff and Lucienne to contact Fruitland Police Department detectives, “as the window of time for talking and cooperation is coming to a close.”
Police believe there are other associates of the suspects who may have knowledge of Michael’s abduction and Huff strongly urges them to come forward and speak to his detectives.
“When we finally reach the conclusion of this investigation — and I can assure you that we will — all of those who have knowledge of Michal’s disappearance and have failed to report or hindered our investigation will be pursued,” the chief said. “There is a moment in time to do the right thing and bring your information forward and cooperate, and that moment in time is now.”
Huff said law enforcement officials are in continuous talks with the Payette County Prosecutor about Michael’s case and the other individuals involved.
Although no remains were found, the chief said he believes evidence is strong enough that Sarah Wondra will have to remain in jail for failure to report Michael’s death to law enforcement. He also stated that he does not believe her not passing the mental evaluation will impact the investigation.
From one yard to another
The search of the Wondra’s home at 1102 Redwing St. began Nov. 11 and wrapped up last week. During that time, Huff said ground penetrating radar was used. He said Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue Mountain States detective dogs also were deployed on the property.
“All of them alerted to the presence of human remains,” Huff said while choking back tears.
Through radar, law enforcement officials were able to detect anomalies in the backyard. More than 250 yards of dirt were removed and “meticulously sifted” for any potential human remains, but none were found.
Despite this, Huff said, “We strongly believe based on evidence that Michael was abducted and is deceased, and that his remains were buried and later removed from the property.”
“As of today, his whereabouts are unknown,” he said.
After the yard was excavated completely, police thoroughly searched the Wondra’s residence.
“The search was productive and additional investigative evidence was recovered and is currently being processed,” Huff said.
On Friday, police will deploy ground penetrating radar at a home neighboring the Wondras' residence. There was no warrant for this search, as Huff said it is consensual. He also stated at this time there are no other property warrants. However, “through the course of the investigation, I believe there will be other locations we will be searching.”
He confirmed a search related to Shurtliff’s Kuna home was recently conducted.
New tips and leads
Huff said since the search at Wondras' residence began, police have been receiving many other tips and new leads. To date, they have received more than 1,500 tips altogether.
Huff asks for continued support from the community, and patience as they continue to “aggressively” work the case. He also asks that people respect Michael’s family’s privacy, noting they will continue to post updates as information can be shared.
Tips can be submitted to findmichael@fruitland.org; Crime Stoppers at 343cops.com or (208) 452-3110. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous.
Asked how he and his team were holding up in the ongoing search, the chief said they are OK.
“We have a strong, committed group of people here,” Huff said. “They are committed to finding Michael and they aren’t going to stop until we find the truth in its entirety.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.