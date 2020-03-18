NYSSA — Another annual activity for students in area elementary schools has fallen victim to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The annual Owyhee Watershed Field Day, which is normally held in late April or in early May has been canceled for this year, according to Jay Chamberlin, manager of the Owyhee Irrigation District, who made the announcement during a meeting of the Joint Board of the Owyhee Project.
The event, sponsored by the Owyhee Watershed Council, has been attended by hundreds of fifth graders from around the Treasure Valley and hosted at the Irrigation District facilities below the dam to teach them about such things as how watershed functions, about farming practices, aquifers, recreation in the watershed, wildlife and fire suppression.
Irrigation district officials will begin charging the canal system, turning the water in, March 26, with delivery to growers starting April 1. Chamberlin said, in announcing the dates, growers should get their initial water orders in ahead of time so officials have an idea how to charge the system.
