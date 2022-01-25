SALEM — The Oregon Water Resource Department is hosting a virtual meeting on the development of the Department’s potential legislative concepts and budget proposals for the 2023 legislative session on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Department will also provide an update on its implementation of projects assigned during the historic 2021 legislative session.
Those interested in attending can register for the meeting online at https://bit.ly/OR_water until 9 a.m. on Thursday to receive a meeting link.
Five community meetings are slated between January and June with a focus on discussions with stakeholders about 2023 budget requests and legislative concepts. These meetings are intended to:
• Obtain ideas about potential requests and share the Department’s ideas about potential requests;
• Obtain feedback on all potential proposals, providing stakeholders the opportunity to ask questions, provide advice and feedback, and to tell the Department about whether they think a proposal should proceed;
During the 2021 legislative session, the department received more than 30 new positions and over 40 new projects, in addition to existing workloads. To address these new projects, the department is working to fill the new positions, form project teams, hire contractors and engage stakeholders. A portion of Thursday's meeting will be dedicated to an update on the department’s progress in implementing the 2021-2023 legislatively approved and existing projects.
OWRD is working to advance racial equity and help historically and currently underserved and under-resourced communities engage in development of the program’s policies and budget in order to have a voice in decisions that affect their interests and for integration of equity into water policy and funding.
The Oregon Water Resources Department is the state agency charged with studying, allocating, and distributing water in Oregon. To learn more about OWRD, visit www.oregon.gov/owrd.
