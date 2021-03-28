SALEM
Members of the Washington and Oregon Fish and Wildlife commissions will hold a virtual meeting next week to discuss policy for the shared waters of the Columbia River.
Four members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and three members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.
Commissioners will hear presentations from staff on climate change and the current status of Columbia River fish runs. Commissioners will also discuss a path forward for achieving concurrent fisheries between the two states.
The meeting will be held via Zoom webinar.
No decisions are expected at this meeting, and no public comment will be taken.
For more information about the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission. For more information about the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/.
The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW). WDFW is the primary state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish and wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing and hunting opportunities.
Individuals who need to receive this information in an alternative format, language, or who need reasonable accommodations to participate in WDFW-sponsored public meetings or other activities can contact the Title VI/ADA Compliance Coordinator at (360) 902-2349, 711 for TTY, or Title6@dfw.wa.gov.
