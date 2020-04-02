WEISER — Washington County received its first positive case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 on Thursday afternoon. According to Southwest District Health, a Washington County woman in her 70s received a positive confirmation of the virus. She is recovering at home, the release from Southwest District Health states.
“As part of our investigative process, we work to identify and notify contacts of confirmed cases in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. We need everyone in our community doing their part to help us by following the Stay-Home Order issued by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare,” said SWDH District Director Nikki Zogg. “Staying home and isolating yourself from others helps minimize the spread of communicable diseases like COVID-19.”
This brings the count for Malheur County cases to six as of Thursday afternoon.
The first positive test was in Payette County where a woman tested positive on March 24; she quarantined at home. She works for an Ontario-based construction company.
The second positive test reported was by the Malheur County Health Department on March 29 and was a man in his 20s. He was not hospitalized at the time the health department sent out a news release, but was quarantined at home and recovering.
On Wednesday afternoon, there were two more Payette County cases confirmed, but the age range and sex were not made available by Southwest District Health.
Also on Thursday, a female between the ages of 10 and 19 was confirmed to have the coronavirus in Malheur County.
It has not been mentioned whether any of the cases are thought to be connected.
To date, no cases have been reported in Washington County.
