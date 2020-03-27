BOISE — The Idaho Department of Finance issued a news release on Monday, March 23, alerting investors about con artists seeking to capitalize on fear and uncertainty relating to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 situation and its financial impact.
“We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to add legitimacy to their scams,” said Patricia Perkins, Director of the Department of Finance. “Never make an investment decision without understanding what you are investing in, who you are doing business with, where your money is going, how it will be used, and how you can get it back. Always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered in Idaho.”
The alert reminds investors to ask these questions in determining common signs of possible fraud before making a new investment:
- First, is the investment being offered with a guaranteed high return with little or no risk? All investments carry risk that you may potentially lose some or all of your money. Anyone who says their investment offer has no risk is lying
- Second, is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment? If the offer is legitimate, it will be there later. If someone offers you a “can’t miss” investment opportunity and puts you on the spot, don’t be afraid to walk away.
- Third, is the person offering the investment, and is the investment itself, properly licensed or registered? For the same reasons you wouldn’t go to an unlicensed doctor or dentist, you should avoid unregistered investment salespeople and their products.
Perkins reminds investors to do their homework before investing any money, and to contact the Department of Finance should they have questions about an investment professional or product.
“Make sure you have all the facts before you hand your money over to someone else to invest,” Perkins said.
