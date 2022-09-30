Members of a youth group from Christian Life Fellowship pause for a photo after they “swept the downtown clean” for in April of 2019. A city wide clean-up effort will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario, with Kiwanians, Ontario Police Department and Treasure Valley Cannabis' Adopt Ontario.
Photo courtesy of Charlotte Fugate, Revitalize Ontario
ONTARIO – The Kiwanis Club of Ontario, the Ontario Police Department and Treasure Valley Cannabis’ Adopt Ontario program are urging citizens to hit the streets Saturday, Oct. 8 to spruce up the city.
"The three groups want to invite the public to join in their effort to help make Ontario a better place to live, work and play," states a news release about the event.
Participants should meet at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario at 10 a.m. From there, they will be given trash bags and pick-up sticks.
The program will be city wide with a focus on the city’s downtown core. A meetup is planned at 11 a.m. at the O-N-T-A-R-I-O mural near the Post Office with Adopt Ontario, the service arm of Treasure Valley CannabisCompany.
"A quarterly event for the Ontario Kiwanis Club, this is the first time these club members
collaborated with Adopt Ontario and the police department to create a bigger, inclusive
happening," reads the news release. "Let’s all get together and have some fun beautifying our city."
