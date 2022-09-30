Want to spruce up the town? You can help Saturday

Members of a youth group from Christian Life Fellowship pause for a photo after they “swept the downtown clean” for in April of 2019. A city wide clean-up effort will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario, with Kiwanians, Ontario Police Department and Treasure Valley Cannabis' Adopt Ontario. 

 Photo courtesy of Charlotte Fugate, Revitalize Ontario

ONTARIO – The Kiwanis Club of Ontario, the Ontario Police Department and Treasure Valley Cannabis’ Adopt Ontario program are urging citizens to hit the streets Saturday, Oct. 8 to spruce up the city.

