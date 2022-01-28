Want to sponsor or expand a Summer Food Service program?

Students in Ontario School District pick up meals in May of 2020, when schools were shuttered due to COVID-19. Oregon Department of Education has funds available for new sponsors or existing sponsors who wish to expand their summer meal program for children.
SALEM — The Oregon Department of Education is seeking more schools, community organizations and tribes to participate in the Summer Food Service Program this summer to ensure children 18 and younger, who benefit from meal programs during the school year, continue to have that same access to nutritious meals when schools are closed, or students are unable to attend school in person.
“Access to summer meals is an important way to ensure that children continue to receive the nutrition they need, to learn and grow, when school is not in session,” ODE Summer Meals Outreach Coordinator Cathy Brock said in a news release on Jan. 26. “It is important to expand the program and close the hunger gap in all areas of the state, and ODE’s Child Nutrition Program is reaching out to ensure that children continue to receive meals throughout the summer.”
For information about how to apply for the Summer Food Service Program, email ode.communitynutrition@ode.oregon.gov. The deadline to submit an application to become a Summer Food Service sponsor is May 13.
ODE has state grant funds available up to $20,000 per sponsor to expand or start up summer meal programs. For more information on grant funds, contact Kaitlin Skreen at (503) 947-5901.
