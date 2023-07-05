Want to help spruce up the city of Ontario?

The Holland family pauses for a photo in 2021 during a cleanup event hosted by The Kiwanis Club and Friends of the Owyhee. While some Kiwanis members are still involved in keeping it going, it is now a grassroots effort with numerous community partners.

 Submitted photos

ONTARIO — The grassroots group that has endeavored to keep the city of Ontario clean by hosting regular cleanups will be working toward that effort on Saturday.

Those interested in helping can check in at Moore Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A dumpster, donated by Ontario Sanitary, will be available to put collected trash in back at the park.



