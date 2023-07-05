Want to help spruce up the city of Ontario?

The Holland family pauses for a photo in 2021 during a cleanup event hosted by The Kiwanis Club and Friends of the Owyhee. While some Kiwanis members are still involved in keeping it going, it is now a grassroots effort with numerous community partners.
ONTARIO — The grassroots group that has endeavored to keep the city of Ontario clean by hosting regular cleanups will be working toward that effort on Saturday.
Those interested in helping can check in at Moore Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A dumpster, donated by Ontario Sanitary, will be available to put collected trash in back at the park.
"This Saturday we will be joining as a community once again to clean up the town and help foster a healthier place to live and do business," reads an update from organizer Blu Fortner.
"Ontario City-Wide Cleanup was initiated by the Kiwanis Club of Ontario, Oregon to increase the self esteem of our town and give us a way to work together with the others in our area who care enough to pitch in," it reads.
Entities partnering to help out are numerous and include the Kiwanis club, Ontario Lions Club, Ontario Police Department, Ontario Fire & Rescue, Adopt Ontario, Phi Theta Kappa, Rogue Credit Union, and Lifeways.
"We are always looking for new partners, so if you and your family or organization would like to come join please reach out to Blu Fortner at to not only work together but also get your organization credit for helping beautify our city,"
Moore Park is on the corner of South Oregon Street and Southwest First Avenue.
For more information, including how to volunteer or partner with organizers, contact Fortner at homestreete@yahoo.com.
