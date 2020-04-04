ONTARIO — One of the busiest stops in the Western Treasure Valley has a new layout, as Ontario’s Walmart (following a new company-wide policy) will be restricting access in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The chain of superstores announced via a press release on Friday that there will be significant changes made to promote social distancing in its stores.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” states the press release written by Walmart Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith.
As of Saturday, all Walmarts nation-wide will not be letting in more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet of store (which equates to about 20 percent of the store’s capacity).
In order to monitor this, stores now have a marked queue at a single-entry door and will be directing arriving customers there, where they will be let into the store one-by-one and counted. In the case of the Ontario store, the only door that is currently operational is the east entrance (by the grocery section, the pharmacy entrance is closed).
While some Walmarts will be instituting one-way aisles in order to help keep people from crossing closely in the aisles, the Ontario location has not done that at this time.
“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize,” Smith wrote. ”We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home.”
