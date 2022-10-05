Voters to pick 3 of 5 for Ontario City Council

There are five candidates for three seats on the Ontario City Council. Pictured, clockwise from top left, are Penny Bakefelt, incumbent Michael Braden, McShane Erlebach, incumbent Ken Hart and incumbent Susann Mills. 

ONTARIO — Among the choices Ontario voters will see on their Nov. 8 General Election ballot is who will be filling in the next terms for three seats opening on the Ontario City Council. Of the five who have thrown their hats into the race, three are incumbents.

Voters will decide on their top three candidates, and names on the ballot include Penny Bakefelt, Michael Braden, McShane Erlebach, Ken Hart and Susann Mills. Braden, Hart and Mills are incumbents with Hart and Mills having been appointed by the council in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

