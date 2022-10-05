Voters to pick 3 of 5 for Ontario City Council

ONTARIO — Among the choices Ontario voters will see on their Nov. 8 General Election ballot is who will be filling in the next terms for three seats opening on the Ontario City Council. Of the five who have thrown their hats into the race, three are incumbents.
Voters will decide on their top three candidates, and names on the ballot include Penny Bakefelt, Michael Braden, McShane Erlebach, Ken Hart and Susann Mills. Braden, Hart and Mills are incumbents with Hart and Mills having been appointed by the council in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Initially six candidates filed, however, Antonio Sunseri officially withdrew from the election. Since then, the Secretary of State has confirmed him as a candidate for State Representative, District 60. Sunseri was nominated by the Oregon Progressive Party. He is an employee of the Argus Observer.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the newspaper urged candidates to participate in a question-and-answer with the newspaper. Answers follow as given, with some responses being trimmed for length. Those responses are indicated with ellipses.
Susann Mills was the only candidate not to return a response. Responses from other candidates follow, in alphabetical order by last name. Answers run as provided unless they were over the required length; any of those are indicated with an ellipses.
Penny Bakefelt
Occupation: Dedicated to Community Service
Volunteer experience: Currently: Neighborhood Watch Program, Coordinator; Citizens on Patrol, Co-coordinator; Ordinance Committee, Vice Chair; Foodbank; Cultural Center. Previous: American Diabetes Association; Oregon Tourism Task Force; National Tour Association; Society of Government Meeting Planners; Oregon International Airshow: Washington County Fair Educational Fund.
Political Background: In 2000 I accepted the position of Executive Director of Washington County Visitors Association serving a population of over 600,000. I gained significant executive, management and administrative experience. Duties included working closely with Chambers of Commerce and with businesses ranging from “Mom & Pops” up to and including Intel. It also required maintaining a solid relationship with regional governmental entities.
Meeting with the County Commission, City Councils, Chambers of Commerce, or community groups, it was always challenging and exciting. Maintaining a mutually respectful relationship between the private and public sector was always of high importance.
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
PB: Ontario’s citizens and public employees have become involved in multiple efforts to enhance the livability of our city. Public Safety has new leadership and has instituted a number of programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Citizens on Patrol and involving more citizen volunteers. I am involved in these programs at both the organizational and activity levels.
In an effort to abate nuisances and blight, an Ad hoc committee has been formed to enforce our codes. I am also involved in this effort at both the organizational and activity levels.
Argus: What concerns do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
PB: There are a significant number of issues facing us here in Ontario and virtually all of them are sub-categories of “Quality of Life”. Some of our leadership does fine work, however some is questionable and a lesser number may even have conflicting interests with their responsibilities to our citizens.
I see “Public Safety” as a priority. If we are not safe, we have a significantly depressed quality of life. My aforementioned work with the Neighborhood Watch program and Citizens on Patrol are examples of the trending direction that must be continued.
There is a homeless problem and with homelessness we find drugs, theft and other crimes running hand in hand. There are a number of manners in which to reduce and control homelessness issues within current state law which tend to accommodate and expand the homeless issue. One direction is stricter enforcement of current laws by enhancing the resources of law enforcement and codes.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
PB: I am the best Candidate for City Council because I am the one who has already demonstrated a commitment to improving our Quality of Life here in Ontario. I do not just talk and make promises. My actions are already moving us forward to a safer and brighter future.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
PB: NO.
———
Michael Braden, 42
Occupation: Accountant
Volunteer experience: Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living Board Member, 2011-Present
Political background: City Councilor, City of Ontario, 2019-Present
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
MB: The city core services of Public Works, Police, Fire, Airport, and Community Development are all being maintained at a high level due to the hard work of city employees and contractors. City streets are being resurfaced and sewer lines are being maintained and replaced. Ontario Police are present and faithful in their duties, Firefighters are well trained and quick to respond to the needs of their community. Community Development is working with commercial and residential builders to navigate the complicated Oregon rules and provide much needed growth.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
MB: I just answered what was going well for the city were its core services. These are also my areas of concern as they require diligent focus and effort to maintain and improve. At its base level money is the fix for these concerns, but I believe practical fiscal stewardship is the solution. Allocating the finite city financial resources is where a councilor can do the most to improve their community.
One current concern is in public safety. Specifically the strain on our police force in supporting the needs of a community that grows for daily commerce then shrinks when residents go to bed, its taxpaying residents. Our dedicated police chief has made some requests of the council addressing this issue, primarily adding an officer, but also allocating resources to enhance efficiencies within the police department. I believe the police chief knows better than I how to provide for a greater public safety. His requests should be considered, and I believe, fulfilled.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
MB: My goal, my effort, is in serving our community. Networking and information are key to policy setting and in the last four years I have worked with many and learned much about how to achieve results. I will continue to be an efficient decision maker for the City of Ontario.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
MB: No.
McShane Erlebach
Occupation: I have been a helicopter pilot for over 15 years, which gave me the unique opportunity of working across the country. I decided to change my career, temporarily, to focus on raising and spending more time with my children.
Volunteer experience: I have volunteered in multiple youth programs across the country and locally.
Political background: I have not had the opportunity to participate in local political offices due in part to my previous occupation and the amount of time spent traveling for it. I am excited for the opportunity to be a more active participant in the planning, growth, and revitalization of this great place I have called home for so long.
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
ME: The new splash pad for the youth of the community.
The growth of the Saturday farmers market that supports local farmers and small businesses owned by members of our community.
The increase of diversified community events which brings our community together as a whole.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
ME: The closing of our community pool, golf course, and the lack of sport facilities for our youth and community members.
The inadequacy of our overall city appeal that could be limiting the city's growth and opportunities.
I would propose directing the new city revenue into community programs and the city as a whole. Communicate with other local surrounding communities to see how they have implemented community programs such as: Caldwell, ID - Indian Creek Plaza; Middleton, ID - Community park and events; Star, ID - Community skate park and large events like The Hometown Festival and the Fourth of July festivities/ music/ fireworks show; Nampa, ID - The revitalization of Old Town and more focus on family friendly environment; Mountain Home, ID - Downtown revitalization plan; Meridian ID - Long term planning for creating a community that centered around attracting families to move into their community. This planning put them on the top of “best places to live” list all over the country.
The type of planning listed above would include partnering with developers that can build out high demand shopping, community gathering/ events areas. It would also include putting focus on ways to revitalize interest and attraction for more small businesses to operate and grow successfully in our community.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
ME: I was born and raised in Ontario, OR and have been privileged to work and live in different states across the country. Through this level of travel, I have been able to visit numerous communities in many different areas, which has given me insight into what prosperous communities have and do for their community members. …
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
ME: (No answer provided)
Ken Hart, 54
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Valley Family Health Care, Inc.
Volunteer experience: Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity, Ontario School District Budget Committee, Ontario School Bond Committee, Oregon Health Authority Healthcare Workforce Committee, St. Peter Catholic School Advisory Committee, Saint Alphonsus Health System – Board Member and Finance Committee Chair, Holy Rosary Medical Center – Board Chair
Political background: U.S. Senator Mark O. Hatfield. Washington, DC, Press Secretary / Legislative Assistant - 1993 to 1997; City of Ontario, Ontario, OR, City Council, appointed November 2020 to present; Treasure Valley Community College, Ontario, OR, Board of Education, elected May 2021 to present
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
KH: The economic health of Ontario is strong with several anchor employers and a strong small business base including Simplot, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center, and Treasure Valley Community College. To expand the economic health of the city we must maintain a business-friendly environment for retail, agriculture value added industries, and manufacturing to grow. The city has allocated funds to put in utilities to future manufacturing land so that it “shovel ready” for future growth. The city must also continue to collaborate with federal, state, county and other elected city officials and economic development focused groups to attract business development in Ontario.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
KH: The current property tax base of Ontario is not sufficient to maintain basic city services (property taxes equal $4.2 million annually in revenue — which is not even enough to cover current police services costs for the city of $4.5 million). I will continue to work with staff to create a business-friendly environment to grow our property tax base, promote Ontario as a community that embraces education advancement of everyone (Ontario Promise) and work to reduce our PERS debt to free up additional revenue for staff and other city provided services.
The increase in transient homeless drawn to Ontario due to Oregon’s decriminalization of hard drugs is a significant concern. I will continue to work with Police Chief Iwai and our city attorney to support his enforcement of the violation of our laws related to crime and transient homeless and determine how best to get services to those that want services (which may be in another city or location) and discourage those homeless that don’t want to help themselves from staying in Ontario.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
KH:During my first two years I have proven myself as a leader on the Council by spearheading the adoption of a new City Charter which ensures future sales tax votes must go to the voters, supporting the reopening of the pool with a $250,000 commitment, and establishing the Ontario Promise.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
KH: No
