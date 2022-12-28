Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue

Volunteers with Malheur County Search and Rescue used some of their own equipment — a Ranger UTV with tracks on it — in a recent rescue that took them into high elevations with deep snow to save a hunter whose engine blew up on his UTV, stranding him 10 miles from the main road in the Pole Creek Road area near Juntura on Dec. 19.
VALE — “We’re very blessed in this county to have such good Search and Rescue volunteers who are willing to go out at a moment’s notice and help their fellow community members.”
That’s what Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said during a phone interview on Wednesday when talking about a recent rescue that sent crews out into deep snow to rescue a hunter who got stranded in a remote area.
In addition to a ready team, the man who was stranded was prepared, having a Spot satellite personal tracker. As such, “we knew right where he was and we were able to pick him up,” Johnson said.
The search and rescue effort happened Dec. 19, with dispatch getting the call at about 7:56 p.m. about a hunter being stranded on Pole Creek Road, which is near Juntura. He was about 10 miles from the main road, which is a steep canyon area that quickly climbs in elevation and, as such, snow-depth.
With several fresh inches of powder on top of previously fallen snow, the snow depth where the hunter was at was estimated at 20 inches, according to Johnson. The man was having engine problems with his UTV, which could have been attributed to the deep snow. Eventually, the motor blew up, according to Johnson.
Volunteers not only volunteered themselves, but their equipment too, and were able to make their way to the man by using a Ranger with tracks on it, which also had difficulty pushing through the deep snow.
“Special thanks to Luke Keller and Jeff Burkhardt with their help in the rescue,” reads a post on the Malheur County Search and Rescue’s similarly named Facebook page.
Johnson said some of the new, younger members of Search and Rescue are “doing a good job” with updating the page regularly with photos and videos of crews at work.
With temperatures warming up a bit and many recent days of rain, Johnson reminds people that travel on the backroads is risky right now.
As such, he urges preparedness.
“When you leave, make sure to leave a plan and direction where you are going and stick to that plan,” he said.
Furthermore, he said, with cellphone reception being limited in so many areas of the county, a Spot or some kind of satellite texting device that can send your GPS coordinates to someone in case of an emergency is an advantageous tool to help rescuers “find people pretty quickly.”
But communication isn’t the only thing that matters in winter weather. Avoiding hypothermia is equally important, so people should plan on proper clothing, including layers and gloves, food, water and an alternative heating source such as a way to build a fire. This would include packing dry wood with you, as there isn’t much dry fuel in the backcountry at this time.
“Plan for the worst and hope for the best,” the undersheriff said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.