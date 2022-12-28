Volunteers use their own equipment to help in snowy rescue

Volunteers with Malheur County Search and Rescue used some of their own equipment — a Ranger UTV with tracks on it — in a recent rescue that took them into high elevations with deep snow to save a hunter whose engine blew up on his UTV, stranding him 10 miles from the main road in the Pole Creek Road area near Juntura on Dec. 19.

 Malheur County Search and Rescue

VALE — “We’re very blessed in this county to have such good Search and Rescue volunteers who are willing to go out at a moment’s notice and help their fellow community members.”

That’s what Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said during a phone interview on Wednesday when talking about a recent rescue that sent crews out into deep snow to rescue a hunter who got stranded in a remote area.



