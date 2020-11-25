VALE
The number of volunteers may be fewer than in previous years and due to the COVID-19 pandemic the venue won’t be able to open its doors for diners, but that didn’t stop organizers from finding a way to still serve up free meals to those in need in the community for Thanksgiving this year.
The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner served up from the Starlite Cafe has provided more than a potluck-style holiday meal for those experiencing food insecurity — it has also been a great way for people to socialize with their neighbors for the holiday.
Chris Mohammed, head volunteer and former pastor of Assembly of God, says he still serves in that role unofficially, as “once you’re in the pastoral role, people still treat you as pastors.”
He has been in the community for nearly 18 years and says he loves it.
“For lack of a better term, people here seem to gather only at funerals and weddings — mainly funerals. So this is the one time of year we get together with people [from the community],” Mohammed said. “As a retired Marine, we always brought other people to the table to make sure they weren’t alone. Relationships are so critical.”
Despite the pandemic making things “a lot more difficult,” he said there was still a desire to offer the meal this year.
There are several volunteers from throughout the greater Vale community who will be helping, Mohammed said. While the numbers are normally up to 20, he is anticipating less than 12 this year.
“The community every year gets together and puts together this dinner; It’s from so many sources, they’re kind of like elves,” he said. “They’re faceless but they’re faithful.”
However, this year, volunteer numbers will be kept to a minimum, and younger people are being sought to help deliver the meals outside and take orders.
But, it won’t take many people to assemble the meals, which will include turkey or ham, mash potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce, and pies, with the Starlite providing some of the food as well as a place to prepare those final meals.
“I open up, do the mash potatoes and ham and set up the venue,” manager Raymond Hage said. “The Starlite is only a venue.”
He said the dinner was “a big community effort with more happening behind the scenes than what a lot of people know.”
Part of those efforts include getting donations of food, which has not presented major challenges in the past, especially when the meal was a potluck.
“The community has been really good at stepping up to the plate to donate stuff, generally salads and stuff,” Mohammed said. “Because of COVID, we have to make it as safe as possible, as much as you hate to run stuff away, you have to.”
There are upsides to this, he says, such as control of cooking, with the health department having to OK the process. This was not previously an option with the potluck meal because all the food was not prepared in a commercially approved kitchen.
“It opens the opportunity to share leftover foods with Origins Faith Community [which provides meals for those in need],” Mohammed said. “I haven’t reached out to them yet, but I will.”
Depending on how many orders are received in two hours, there may be plenty of leftovers, but he assures the meals will be filling.
“The portion sizes aren’t stingy, and that’s how it’s going to stay,” Mohammed said.
There are 14 total birds for the occasion, with eight having been provided by the Oregon Food Bank and others being donated by the community.
Other efforts include getting food ready ahead of time and finding people who can help prepare large amounts. Hage on Tuesday was busy making pies for the big day and Todd Gregory, was planning to pick up turkeys today to be cooked in the wee hours of Thanksgiving morning.
Gregory, who owns the Willowcreek Store with his wife, Susan, says the two will prep the turkeys tonight, so he can get up at about 4 a.m. Thursday to get the birds cooked and back to the Starlite Cafe by 10 a.m.
He plans to cook the turkeys all at once, and says to do that he will utilize a “pretty big convection oven and a very large barbecue that is propane powered.”
“You could put a lot of turkeys in it,” Gregory said.
As for how he got involved, Gregory says he used to work with Mohammed, and had mentioned previously that if there were any way he could help out in the future to get in touch with him.
“And he got ahold of me,” he said.
Gregory was ready to serve, and says continuing the meal this year is important for the community.
“I think it means a lot. I think that it’s more important this year maybe than any other year, because the COVID stuff has been hard on people,” he said. “This is a good opportunity to give a hand out to someone who needs it.”
