Vehicles 'ransacked' in Fruitland neighborhood; valuables stolen

After items were stolen from several vehicles in a Fruitland neighborhood, Police Chief JD Huff urges residents not to leave valuables of any kind in their vehicles and to lock their vehicles before leaving them.
FRUITLAND — Fruitland Police Department took several reports on Tuesday regarding vehicles that had been entered overnight with items stolen.
An Argus Observer reader this morning said he and his neighbors near the 1500 block of Burton Avenue woke up to find their vehicles had been “ransacked and anything of value has been stolen.”
The reader noted that whomever was responsible took time to open packages and steal contents from two of his vehicles, adding that electronic audio equipment was cut out leaving wires.
Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff weighed in on the situation in an email on this afternoon.
“Well it is unfortunate, but yes we had seven different vehicles that were entered and five vehicles had valuables taken from them,” he said.
It was difficult for police to determine the method of entry in each case, as some vehicles may have been left unlocked, according to Huff.
The police chief urges citizens to take measures to prevent these types of crime, as well as be on the lookout for themselves and their neighbors.
“I would warn our residents not to leave valuables of any kind in their vehicles and to lock their vehicles before leaving them,” Huff wrote. “We should all be taking precautions to prevent these types of crimes. Home surveillance systems are becoming more affordable and those who have them need to make sure they are operational. Outside lighting is always encouraged and I would ask residents to look out for each other and report suspicious activity.
