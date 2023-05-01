Vandals destroy newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis Park

Sometime on Sunday, vandal(s) went into the newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario and smashed a mirror and destroyed other items in the women’s bathroom. City officials are trying to get new cameras up, but in the meantime look to the community to help report suspicious activity, with the bathrooms being vandalized four times in the past 20 days. Prior to that, they had been shuttered for three years.
ONTARIO — After being open for less than a month, city officials are looking at potentially having to reduce hours on the newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis Park. Continued vandalism of the facilities continues to be a problem, and until city officials determine what all the next steps will be, anyone with knowledge of who is responsible for the damage is urged to let Ontario Police Department know so they can pursue charges.
In the most recent event, which happened sometime on Sunday, a mirror is smashed, the hand dryer is hanging by a cable and soap spilling out of a dispenser that is on the floor of the women’s bathroom.
City Manager Dan Cummings provided photos and comments to local media to help get information to the public so they can “see why we can’t keep nice bathrooms in our parks.”
He reiterated that the bathrooms were closed for three years to save money to remodel and get them open again. Since it was officially reopened 21 days ago on April 11, the facility has been vandalized four times now.
Although there are security cameras, vandals “unfortunately keep cutting the wires,” said City Manager Dan Cummings in a phone update later on Monday.
He was setting up a meeting with OPD and Jacobs, the city’s Public Works contractor, to come up with a plan for more security camera systems. Even with the cameras, Cummings said those committing crimes try to hide from the cameras so it is hard to tell.
That’s why watchful eyes are appreciated, with citizens paying attention and reporting suspicious or criminal activity.
Cummings said he is hopeful that the city can repurpose some cameras which were purchased to go into the downtown area and in parking lots around there. When wanting to install them, the city ran into snags with Idaho Power not wanting them hooked up to their light poles. The cameras include meters, and there is a possibility they could be a stop gap, but the meters will cost a fortune, Cummings said.
Still, they are going to look into it.
Other cameras at Beck-Kiwanis park also keep getting vandalized, then shorted out from water once they are damage.
“This justifies the chief’s request for more officers to get more boots on the ground. Even with that, it’s still not a full force,” Cummings said. “It makes me sick to my stomach to save up for three years and within less than a month see it destroyed.”
Keeping the $5 Public Safety fee on utility bills, which helps pay for a full-time officer, was something that narrowly passed the budget committee, with Council President John Kirby and councilors Ken Hart and Sam Baker voting no on keeping it, as well as voting no on the whole budget. Budget meetings took place April 25-26 and the council is expected to pass or modify the budget at its first meeting in May, which is at 6 p.m. May 9 at Ontario City Hall.
Commenting that it was “pretty sad,” the city manager said they may have to start locking the bathrooms up before the park even closes. Currently, Ontario Police officers have been locking them up at night, after dusk.
“Last night, they didn’t get locked up,” Cummings said, however added that the bathrooms have been vandalized during the daytime, too.
Before the city held the grand opening for the bathrooms, Public Works crews had to repaint some walls to touch up vandalism already occurring.
Some thoughts for the future include some type of reward fund or sound sensors for the bathrooms, such as Halo Sensors, which are increasingly popular among schools across the nation. The sensors help officials respond to a number of issues that they can detect by alerting those signed up for notifications through mass emails. Not only can the devices sense vaping or loud sharp noises, such as firecrackers, they also pick up on keywords.
Anyone with information regarding the destruction, should contact OPD at (541) 889-5312.
