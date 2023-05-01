Vandals destroy newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis Park

Sometime on Sunday, vandal(s) went into the newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis Park in Ontario and smashed a mirror and destroyed other items in the women’s bathroom. City officials are trying to get new cameras up, but in the meantime look to the community to help report suspicious activity, with the bathrooms being vandalized four times in the past 20 days. Prior to that, they had been shuttered for three years.

ONTARIO — After being open for less than a month, city officials are looking at potentially having to reduce hours on the newly remodeled bathrooms at Beck-Kiwanis Park. Continued vandalism of the facilities continues to be a problem, and until city officials determine what all the next steps will be, anyone with knowledge of who is responsible for the damage is urged to let Ontario Police Department know so they can pursue charges.

In the most recent event, which happened sometime on Sunday, a mirror is smashed, the hand dryer is hanging by a cable and soap spilling out of a dispenser that is on the floor of the women’s bathroom.



