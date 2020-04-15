Vale takes on COVID-19: Spending gets cut 35% and pool to open late

VALE — It is not swim weather yet, at least outdoors, but the opening of the Vale swimming pool came up during the Vale City Council meeting on Tuesday. There will likely be a late opening this year due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the existing social distancing guidelines surrounding it.
Vale City Manager Russ Kirkpatrick said he had ordered the chemicals for the pool and will have them on standby. He will fill the pool to have it ready for when the time comes, following guidance from the state to make that decision.
Because of the late start, the city manager said, he plans to try and keep it open later in the season.
Also related to the virus, Kirkpatrick said he was instituting a spending cut across city government because state officials said there will be a drastic cut in revenue sharing funds from the state as it has lost revenue because of the virus. Kirkpatrick said he is cutting city spending back 35%, and will only allow purchase of bare necessities. Purchase orders will have to be approved by the city manager.
In addition, the city will be saying goodbye to a long-time employee who will be taking a position in a community clear across the state. Mayor Mike McLaughlin accepted the resignation of Todd Hesse, as ambulance service supervisor, effective at the end of May. Hesse said he is taking a position with the city of Rockaway Beach, on the north Oregon coast.
In comments to the City Council, Hesse said he will continue to consider Vale his home and thanked the city for his employment. He said he has worked for the city as fire chief and ambulance service director for 19 years.
