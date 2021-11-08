Vale man, 43, dies in rollover Argus Observer Nov 8, 2021 Nov 8, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Local professional journalism is not free. In the effort to inform during COVID-19 we're providing this story for your benefit. Please join us, subscribe now. Stock art/TownNews.com Content Exchange Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. VALE — A Vale man died from injuries sustained during a single-vehicle rollover southwest of his hometown last week, according to a news release on Nov. 4 from Oregon State Police.Calvin Hiatt, 43, was taken via LifeFlight to a trauma center in Boise, where he died from his injuries, and the two juvenile passengers with him were transported to an area hospital.OSP was dispatched to the crash which was said to be blocking the road on Highway 20, near milepost 244 at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3.According to police, the Ford F-150, that was towing a stock trailer loaded with a cow, lost control, causing the vehicle and trailer to roll multiple times.The cow in the trailer survived the crash. Bixby & Sons towed the wreckage from the scene.State Police was assisted by Malheur County Sherriff’s Office, Vale Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation. Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trailer Crash Motor Vehicle Transports Highway Cow Ambulance Wreckage Calvin Hiatt Oregon Department Of Transportation Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Chocolate cookies are a sweet finale to Thanksgiving dinners Another Oregon House member resigns before term ends Joseph Rynearson Johnathon Harrison This is the Least Educated City in Idaho Where will local Bi-Mart pharmacy customers go? Election results in races across Payette, Washington counties New interim superintendents first day at Adrian School District Election results begin coming in Vale man, 43, dies in rollover Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.