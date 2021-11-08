Vale man, 43, dies in rollover
Stock art/TownNews.com Content Exchange

VALE — A Vale man died from injuries sustained during a single-vehicle rollover southwest of his hometown last week, according to a news release on Nov. 4 from Oregon State Police.

Calvin Hiatt, 43, was taken via LifeFlight to a trauma center in Boise, where he died from his injuries, and the two juvenile passengers with him were transported to an area hospital.

OSP was dispatched to the crash which was said to be blocking the road on Highway 20, near milepost 244 at about 6:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

According to police, the Ford F-150, that was towing a stock trailer loaded with a cow, lost control, causing the vehicle and trailer to roll multiple times.

The cow in the trailer survived the crash. Bixby & Sons towed the wreckage from the scene.

State Police was assisted by Malheur County Sherriff’s Office, Vale Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Tags

Load comments