Vale gets $250K to rebuild street from subgrade up

The city of Vale will get to rebuild the street pictured here from the subgrade up thanks to $250,000 in grant funding awarded in the 2023 Small City Allotment program for communities with 5,000 or fewer people.

 Oregon Dept. of Transportation

SALEM - Small cities around the state are receiving $6.1 million in funding after the Small City Allotment Advisory Committee approved the latest round of recommendations in the 2023 Small City Allotment program. The approved 27 projects range from adding sidewalks to chip-sealing roads, from paving city streets to improving intersections – all in communities with populations of 5,000 or less.

Among the approved projects is $250,000 for one in Vale, which will be used to rebuild a street from the subgrade up. The name of the street was not included with the news release from Oregon Dept. of Transportation, which announced the funding on Thursday.



Tags

Load comments