VALE — Two employees with the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District were recently rewarded for their volunteerism. The awards were given in December as part of Bureau of Land Management’s Recognizing Employee Volunteerism Program for employees in the Oregon and Washington area.
Javier [Javi] Gonzalez, of Ontario, earned the Above and Beyond Award for 2021 and his colleague, Monica Ketcham, earned honorable mention.
“Javi helps serve the community by providing a sport (soccer) that isn’t mainstream with a lot of local schools,” Cassandra Andrews-Fleckenstein wrote in her nomination. “In our community, there is a large Hispanic population, and their culture is everywhere but in sports. For kids that worship soccer leagues above the NFL, Javi is providing something special to them and giving them a way to feel closer to their culture.”
Born and raised in Ontario, Gonzalez and his brother, Jaime, played soccer and wrestled “since I could walk,” competing in high school and college. Over time, however, the local soccer club died out.
In 2014, the brothers resurrected the Ida-Ore Soccer Club and the Ontario Animals Wrestling Club, in part to provide opportunities for their children.
“It was a big deal and it helped with the success of our high school teams now,” Javier said in the news release. “[Athletes] are able to compete with teams from west side and all over [the] region.”
Today, in addition to the local youth sports organizations, he is also the head girls soccer coach and assistant girls wrestling coach at Ontario High School, devoting nearly all of his spare time and using his leave to work with young athletes.
“It definitely keeps us busy chasing kids around,” he laughed.
Gonzalez has been with Vale BLM since 2002, first as a seasonal Snake River Valley firefighter, later becoming a permanent fire employee in 2010, moving to dispatch in 2014, and now working as a district administrative assistant.
Originally from Dayton, Ohio, Ketcham started as a seasonal with the BLM in 2008 and has worked in five different BLM offices. In September of 2014, she joined the Vale BLM Malheur Field Office as a wildlife biologist.
A longtime cat-lover, Ketcham was looking for a way to get involved in the community and began volunteering for Ontario Feral Cat Program, trapping feral cats and taking them to local vet clinics to be spayed/neutered and receive other health screenings in order to be assessed for adoptability. She’s personally fostered more than 100 cats and kittens for adoption, with only two “foster fails” (meaning she adopted them).
