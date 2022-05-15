VALE – Vale District Bureau of Land Management crews will be making improvements and performing seasonal maintenance at two recreation sites in southern Malheur County, with the first project beginning later this month.
Work at Willow Creek Hot Springs near Fields is expected to begin May 23, and continue through June 10.
Planned improvements include grading and graveling the site road and camp spots; replacing the kiosk and registration box; replacing picnic tables and fire rings; and placing boulders along the site road to protect resources.
Work at Rome Recreation Site and Boat Ramp is expected to begin June 13, and continue through July 1.
Planned improvements and maintenance include grading and graveling the site road and camp spots; painting both vault toilets; replacing the kiosk and permit box; replacing picnic tables and fire rings; brushing along the site road to create more parking; filling in badger holes; removing wooden post barriers and replacing them with boulders; and repairing drainage issues at the boat ramp.
It is possible the Rome site will be closed for short periods of time to facilitate the work being done. To check the site’s status in real time, phone (541) 473-3144. The entry gate will also be posted with an estimated time frame for the closure.
