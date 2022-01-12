A stretch of Lytle Boulevard, just outside of Vale near Keeney Pass, an Oregon Trail historical marker site, is pictured in this photo from 2018. The Bureau of Land Management has come up with a traffic safety proposal for an 8.5-mile stretch of that road, which includes fencing and four cattle guards installed at intervals along the fencelines.
VALE — In December, the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District sought public comment on an environmental assessment on a proposal to add public safety fence and cattle guards to a section of fence alongside a section of Lytle Boulevard outside of Vale. The reason for the proposal was to reduce repeated collisions between livestock and vehicles, as well as high numbers of reported misses, in and around Vale city limits.
Vale BLM received two public comments by the Dec. 23, 2021 deadline, according to Larisa Bogardus, spokeswoman for the agency, who stated in her email that both comments were in support of the proposed action.
As such, officials signed the decision last week. With that, Bogardus said, a 30-day appeal window opened through Feb. 6.
“If no appeal is filed, we will move forward with implementation and install the fences and cattle guards later this spring,” she said.
The Lytle Boulevard Public Safety Fence and Cattle Guards Environmental Assessment included a finding of no significant impacts. The proposal calls for installation of new fencing on “8.5 miles of Lytle Boulevard to control livestock movement from adjacent public lands.” In order to maintain access to the land, the fencing will include four cattle guards at intervals along the proposed fence lines, which will run parallel to the roadway to maintain access along existing travel routes.
Prior to development of alternatives, Vale BLM utilized internal and external scoping methods to identify potential impacts to resources and public safety.
The project area spans lands with indigenous ancestral ties and the Oregon National Historic Trail. The BLM also reached out to relevant tribes for additional consultation
