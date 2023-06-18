VALE – The Bureau of Land Management on Thursday afternoon released a proposed resource management plan designed to preserve natural landscapes, primitive recreation, and scenic values in Southeastern Oregon. The proposal, an amendment to the Southeastern Oregon Resource Management Plan, considers resource use and protection across nearly 4.2 million acres, and outlines strategies to better meet the region’s need for recreation and livestock management alongside the protection of its unique natural resources. A draft was released in 2019, in response to a court settlement. The action will be followed by a 30-day protest period and issuance of a Record of Decision. 

“This plan amendment is going to help us protect the unique beauty of Southeastern Oregon, ensuring these lands are available for the use and enjoyment of our children and our children’s children,” said Shane DeForest, acting Vale District Manager. “The BLM is committed to ensuring our public lands are resilient, healthy, and capable of supporting the uses the public expects, from recreation to livestock management.” 



