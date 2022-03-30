The information that follows is from the Oregon Coronavirus Update newsletter from the Oregon Health Authority on March 28.
Moderna and Pfizer have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a second COVID-19 booster dose for adults. Here’s what we know about potential booster changes:
• Pfizer has asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for a second booster dose for adults age 65 and older.
• Moderna has asked the FDA for emergency use authorization for a second booster dose for adults age 18 and older.
Media reports have indicated that a second booster dose may become available for people age 50 and older.
“As of now, there is no general recommendation for everyone to get a second booster,” said Dr. Paul Cieslak, medical director for communicable diseases and immunizations at Oregon Health Authority. “But that option may soon become available.”
Scientists know that immunity to COVID-19, whether gained by vaccinations or infection (or both), weakens over time. But we also know that being vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 is the best way to protect people from severe COVID-19 illness or hospitalization. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that unvaccinated adults 18 and older are seven times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
