Editor’s note: This story has been updated from the original version posted at 9:33 a.m. on June 30.
VALE — Thursday night was expected to potentially be the last night shift for weary firefighters assigned to the Willowcreek Fire, which is burning north and east of Vale, according to Vale Bureau of Land Management officials.
More precise mapping Thursday yielded a slightly smaller acreage of 40,274 acres, with containment of 75%.
“We’ll be out there all night again tonight patrolling, mopping up and monitoring,” Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said in the news release issued after 8 p.m. Thursday. “If conditions stay the same, we’ll be releasing a lot more resources tomorrow.”
Patrolling, mopping up and monitoring often occur simultaneously, but refer to different activities. Patrolling consists of traveling along an established fireline watching for and suppressing flare ups or spot fires across containment boundaries.
Mop-up is the process of extinguishing or removing burning material near control lines and cooling ash pits to secure a fireline. Monitoring is the observation of fire activity and conditions for indications of changes in fire behavior.
The fire was reported on private land Tuesday afternoon, then crossed onto lands managed by Vale BLM. The cause is under investigation.
Although no structures were damaged, two grazing allotments were impacted by the fire and are being assessed by BLM staff. Possible restoration actions will be considered in a post-fire emergency stabilization and rehabilitation plan in the coming weeks.
Vale BLM has increased the fire danger level from moderate to high due to hotter, drier weather, which is expected to continue through the holiday weekend.
Celebrate a safe Independence Day by using extra care with open flames outdoors, parking in areas clear of dry vegetation, and securing chains, tow straps with metal buckles and other metal objects that could create a spark when hitting a rock or pavement.
VALE — Overnight fire activity was light on the Willowcreek Fire, which continues to burn north and east of Vale, according to a news release from the Vale Bureau of Land Management officials said.
“We’re getting around it,” Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said. “We’re continuing to patrol and monitor, and crews are focusing on putting out hot spots.”
Containment remained at 45 percent this morning. An updated acreage was not available. Today’s forecast is for hotter drier conditions, but winds are expected to remain light. The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush on public and private land. No structures are threatened and no evacuations have been ordered.
The most active fire is well within the fire footprint as previously unburned fuel “islands” are consumed, Fenton said, adding “People might see smoke from interior burning today.”
Yesterday, crews used dozer lines and strategic ignitions to halt the fire’s progression along the west side of Interstate 84 near mile marker 359, creating a secure barrier between the fire and the roadway.
At this point, Fenton said Vale BLM has sufficient resources to manage the fire to containment with continued support from contract operators and local Rangeland Protection Associations. Two engines from neighboring agencies were released back to their home units last night and more will be released today. Aviation resources are on standby in case they are needed.
Members of the public should use caution with campfires, when burning debris, and keep them small. Large fires can throw sparks and embers long distances. Keep a bucket of water and a shovel nearby, and extinguish all fires using the drown, stir and feel method — drown the fire with water, then stir around the fire area with the shovel to wet any remaining embers and ash.
