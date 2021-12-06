Update: Westbound freeway from Ontario now open

An oversized load blocking both westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near Exit 252 just outside of La Grande. This resulted in heavy truck traffic backing up to Baker City. As such, officials closed the westbound lanes of the freeway to truck traffic from about 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
ONTARIO — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 are now open between Ontario and Pendleton, having been closed to commercial vehicle traffic at about 11 a.m. this morning due trucks blocking the roadway near La Grande.
Other roads that were closed in connection to the accident, including OR 245 and OR 204 are also now open.
The westbound interstate lanes were closed before 10 a.m. local time at Exit 265 in La Grande. This was due to a couple trucks that spun out between mileposts 252 and 253, eight miles west of La Grande.
An oversized load that was blocking both westbound lanes and partially stuck on a section of guardrail was eventually moved off the freeway lanes using two tow trucks.
Travelers are urged to be prepared for winter weather conditions in parts of eastern Oregon and to check for updates before traveling.
For update conditions, real time camera images and more, visit TripCheck.com, or phone 511 or (800) 977-6368; outside of Oregon, phone (503) 588-2941.
Original article published at 11:09 a.m.
ONTARIO — I-84 westbound freeway is closed at La Grande Exit 265 to all traffic, and closed in Ontario at Exit 374 for trucks, according to an update from Oregon Department of Transportation at 11 a.m.
The closure is due to spun out trucks blocking westbound lanes between mileposts 252 and 253, 8 miles west of La Grande.
The closure for truck in Ontario is due to limited safe parking space for trucks between Ontario and full closure point (La Grande). Truck stops in Baker City and La Grande are full and trucks parking near freeway and communities creates a safety hazard for all travelers. OR 245 is also closes as it is not a viable detour route for freeway traffic.
The eastbound lanes of I-84 are open at this time, but that can change.
Winter has arrived. Snow is falling and covering some routes.
ODOT crews have been running plows since beginning of storm.
Motorists are urged to check updated conditions, real time camera images and more closure information online at TripCheck.com or by phoning 511 or (800) 977-6368. Outside of Oregon, phone (503) 588-2941.
