This article has been updated since the original version was posted at 10:15 a.m. June 24, 2022.
ONTARIO — Ontario Police Department and assisting agencies have cleared the scene of a death investigation in the area of Southeast 7th Street between Sierra Vista Drive and Southeast Ninth St. It opened for routine traffic shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday night, according to the latest update from Ontario Police Department.
The death was reportedly a juvenile; however, police have not confirmed in what manner the youth died. OPD states that on Monday it will release more information on the incident.
Police began their investigation at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Law enforcement officers closed the roads from the intersection of Sierra Vista Dr and SE 7th St to the intersection of SE 7th St and SE 9th St. The roads remained closed until the Oregon State Police Crime Lab arrived and processed forensic evidence. The crime lab was said to have arrived around 4:40 p.m. on Friday.
OSP Criminal Division and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.
Police said there was no risk to the public.
Ontario Police also asked that nearby residents share any camera footage, such as from a Ring doorbell camera. Footage sought is of Southeast 7th Avenue from 3 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday morning.
