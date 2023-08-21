Update: Ontario's temporary filling station for sandbags is now closed

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated since the original version, posted at 3:58 p.m. Aug. 21 to reflect the closure of the temporary post. The original article follows the end of this update.
ONTARIO — There were 30 sandbags filled at a temporary sandbag filling station set up by city officials on Monday and Tuesday to help deal with potential flooding events from heavy rainfall. The rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary came came heavy on Monday morning, with 1.39” of rain falling near the Ontario Municipal Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
As is typical with heavy rain, Ontario’s gravity fed stormwater system has been inundated, causing many roadways and parking lots temporarily blocked due to standing water. As such, when city officials heard that rainfall remnants from Tropical Storm Hilary was on its way, they started an emergency plan on Saturday. This included getting preparing for potential resources needed during a major flooding even, such as sandbags.
The result was the setting up of a temporary spot to fill sandbags for residents in need on Northeast Third Avenue nearby the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center. The temporary station was open all day on Monday and the first part of Tuesday.
Those in need were able to go fill up sandbags at the site, with command staff and volunteers available to assist elderly citizens or others who needed help filling the bags.
For the emergency planning, an incident command post was established at Ontario City Hall, with Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson and Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai serving as incident commanders. The incident command team comprised city staff, including department heads, and community volunteers.
For those filling bags, the city provided a giant pile of sand with a shovel. To make it easier to fill the bags, firefighters devised a filling system with a burlap bag suspended to the ground between two chairs and a parking cone with the top cut off flipped upside down at the top of the bag for a funnel.
There were no reports of injuries or other major damage to infrastructures as of an update from City Manager Dan Cummings on Tuesday afternoon.
He expressed gratitude for those who assisted and for residents who clean out catch basins. Cummings reminded that Public Works staff ask citizens to help keep those yard debris and trash from blocking the storm inlets, which leads to excessive flooding during rainfall events.
“Additionally, if your landscaping material was washed away during this, or other storm events, we ask that rock be used in place of bark to help remedy further storm drainage issues,” reads the update.
It also notes that if you do not carry flood insurance, most insurance companies will not cover losses. National experts remind that insurance needs to be in place at least 30 days before coverage kicks in.
“Remember, just because you’re not in a flood plain does not mean you may not have some kind of flooding caused by heavy rains,” reads the update.
ONTARIO — When city officials heard that heavy rainfall from remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary was heading this way, they started an emergency plan on Saturday. This included getting preparing for potential resources needed during a major flooding even, such as sandbags.
The result was the setting up of a temporary spot to fill sandbags for residents in need on Northeast Third Avenue nearby the Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center. The temporary station was open until 10 p.m. Monday and will re-opened on Tuesday morning.
Those in need were able to go fill up sandbags at the site. Command staff and volunteers were available to assist the elderly or others who may need help with filling the bags.
For the emergency planning, an incident command post was established at Ontario City Hall. It was operating under a unified area command structure with Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson and Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai serving as incident commanders. Several city staff, including department heads, and community members comprise the incident command team for the incident.
It was all quiet at about 3 p.m. Monday when Benson and Ontario Fire and Police Chaplain Vince Rhoades were manning the station. Benson commented that he thought they might have had more calls for service, such as rescues, but that fortunately the only call they Monday morning was for a power pole on fire. He said he didn’t believe any sandbags had been handed out yet.
A giant pile of sand has a shovel ready for someone to get to work at the front edge of it. And, to make it easier to fill the bags, firefighters devised a filling system that has a burlap bag suspended to the ground between two chairs and a parking cone with the top cut off flipped upside down at the top of the bag to act as a funnel.
According to the National Weather Service, rainfall on Monday morning was 1.39" near the Ontario Municipal Airport. As is typical with heavy rain, Ontario’s gravity fed stormwater system has been inundated, causing many roadways and parking lots temporarily blocked due to standing water.
“Currently, there are no damage assessments available to report and there have been no reports of injuries or fatalities resulting from this incident,” reads the release.
The city is looking for community members to assist at the sandbag filling station. Those who can help are urged to contact volunteer coordinator John Breidenbach at (208) 739-1640 to sign up to help.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.