Update: Ontario's temporary filling station for sandbags is now closed

Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson, right, pauses for a photo with Ontario Fire and Police Chaplain Vince Rhoades at an impromptu sandbag filling station next to Terry Leighton Public Safety Training Center in Ontario. A stack of burlap bags that can hold 2.8 cubic feet of sand each, were stacked next to the pile and ready to be filled, as part of an emergency plan devised by city officials ahead of torrential rain expected from Tropical Storm Hilary.

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated since the original version, posted at 3:58 p.m. Aug. 21 to reflect the closure of the temporary post. The original article follows the end of this update.

ONTARIO — There were 30 sandbags filled at a temporary sandbag filling station set up by city officials on Monday and Tuesday to help deal with potential flooding events from heavy rainfall. The rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary came came heavy on Monday morning, with 1.39” of rain falling near the Ontario Municipal Airport, according to the National Weather Service.



