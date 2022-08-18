Purchase Access

This article has been updated from the initial version posted at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18

NEW PLYMOUTH — Two separate crashes in the same area of milepost 9, Exit 3 on Interstate 84 near New Plymouth on Thursday afternoon caused the westbound lanes to be fully or partially closed until about 8:42 p.m. that night.



