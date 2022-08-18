A semi is crumpled following a crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near New Plymouth at about 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon. The crash was in the area of milepost 9 near exit 3, with traffic being diverted onto local highways. As those roads are not designed for the volume of traffic seen on I-84, Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech asked motorists to avoid the area.
Traffic in the westbound lanes of the interstate was backed up behind local first responders who are assisting Idaho State Police with the crash. Those lanes were fully or partially closed until about 9 p.m. Thursday.
This article has been updated from the initial version posted at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 18
NEW PLYMOUTH — Two separate crashes in the same area of milepost 9, Exit 3 on Interstate 84 near New Plymouth on Thursday afternoon caused the westbound lanes to be fully or partially closed until about 8:42 p.m. that night.
According to Aaron Snell, communications director for Idaho State Police, Troopers responded at about 12:36 a.m. to the first crash which involved two commercial vehicles. That crash was listed as property damage, Snell said in an update on Friday morning, indicating there were no injuries.
About an hour later, another crash occurred between three vehicles. In that case, there was one injury listed. The patient was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital and it is believed those injuries are non-life threatening.
Following the second crash, I-84 was briefly blocked in both directions in order for first responders to safely arrive and work the scene.
Payette County Sheriff Andy Creech said interstate traffic was being diverted from exit 3 onto Highway 30, through New Plymouth and onto Highway 95 with motorists ending up back at I-84.
As Highway 30 was not designed to handle the volume of traffic frequently seen on I-84, Creech asked motorists who were able to do so to avoid Payette County area at that time.
Snell said ISP Troopers cleared the scene at about 3 p.m., with secondary tows leaving the scene around 6 p.m., however noted that the Idaho Transportation Department indicated there was land blockage in that area at 7 p.m., which was not cleared until shortly before 9 p.m.
Idaho State Police is the lead agency, which continues to investigate the crash. The agency was assisted on scene by members of Payette County Sheriff's Office, Fruitland Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, Payette County Paramedics, New Plymouth QRU and New Plymouth Fire, the latter of which was called out to perform a vehicle extrication, according to Creech.
