ONTARIO — Emergency officials are urging people to take precaution around flooded areas, one of which is just northwest of Ontario city limits. Sometime overnight, the Malheur River broke its banks and flooded across the road and into nearby farm fields, most of which already have been prepped for spring.
The area is near Malheur Drive on Northwest 36th Street, which is a main route for many who work or live in that area. The rural roadway is also a route for school buses.
This morning, the Argus observed most motorists turning around on either side of the floodwaters, with a couple opting to slowly go through the floodwaters. This included a bus with students from Four Rivers Community School.
In a flood warning issued Tuesday night, the National Weather Service cautions motorists against driving through barricades or flooded areas.
It’s worth noting, that the flooded roadway was not barricaded at 7:15 a.m. this morning. However, Malheur County Emergency Manager Lt. Rich Harriman was said to be heading to the scene to assess the situation.
Undersheriff Dave Kesey said this morning that they had just started to talk about how high the water was. He said sometimes they will take measures to block the road, but it depends on how high the water gets.
Kesey said that Bully Creek was getting close to U.S. Highway 20 out near Greenfield, but said it had dropped a bit last night.
“Nothing major, yet,” he said.
Harriman contacted the Argus shortly before 10 a.m. to provide an update that Northwest 36th Street is now closed near the bridge.
He said he had been in contact with the Ontario Road District which was shutting the road down. A sergeant with Malheur County Sheriff's Office said that some people are going through that barricade.
"The road is totally closed," Harriman said.
He said the flood warning isn't supposed to expire until about 4 a.m. Thursday morning. He said the Malheur River crested at the Nevada Ditch at midnight last night, but hadn't crested yet at Northwest 36th.
Once it does, "we're expecting it to come down."
Harriman said it wasn't just melt off contributing to the flooding. Another issue is that Bully Creek Reservoir is 99% full. As such, the irrigation district is releasing water at 1,600 cubic feet per second.
As of this morning, one family has been displaced west of Vale and several houses are threatened by floodwaters, according to Harriman.
No sand for bagging is available yet, but if the water reaches a higher mark, the Sheriff's Office will put out alerts through its emergency alert system, Alert Sense. Anybody can sign up for alerts through the county at https://bit.ly/MCoAlert.
Oregon Department of Transportation is also monitoring roadways, specifically state routes, with officials urging motorists to check conditions before traveling, and be prepared for delays and possible detours.
The Argus contacted Four Rivers Community School Superintendent Chelle Robins to see whether they would be assessing the situation today and rerouting busses this afternoon. She said that the school contracts with Guerri Transportation, out of Huntington. However, she also said she would contact the bus company this morning with the students’ safety being a top concern.
Chuck Guerri, owner, contacted the Argus and said he had since spoken with the driver and urged him to “stay clear” of the area until water recedes.
He said the driver estimated the water to be about 1 foot deep this morning when going through. Guerri said the company “leaves it up to the driver,” when it comes to making situational decisions, noting how there are many variables with each of them. This includes whether it is “feasible and safe to turn around or whether you go safely through,” but said they hope to “avoid it at all costs if we can.”
The National Weather Service says when it comes to driving through flooded areas, “Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.”
The risk is higher at night when it is harder to recognize the associated dangers.
“Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way.”
A flood warning issued at 12:30 a.m. this morning for Malheur County says moderate flooding is expected to continue on the Malheur River, including areas near Vale, where there could be minor flooding downstream from the dam.
The flood stage was at 21.4 feet at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. At 21 feet, flood waters will rise above low spots on Copeland Road near Harper. Butte Drive will be flooded with more than 1 foot of water. Flood waters will cover portions of Airport Road and Russel Road southwest of Vale.
The area near the 36th Street Bridge is expected to be a problem due to debris damming causing the river to flow over low spots.
Other areas that may experience flooding in Malheur County is on U.S. Highway 95., north of the Nevada border.
Major flooding occurs when the Malheur River reaches 23 feet.
According to the hydrologic outlook on April 11, area rivers, streams and creeks were still running high Tuesday morning, but expected to recede during the next several days.
“Low lying or poor drainage areas with existing snowpack may still see minor sheet flooding this week,” reads the report from the National Weather Service.
People who still have deep snow in their area are urged to remove it from culverts and other flow paths to allow runoff to flow away from building and other vulnerable infrastructure and equipment. They also are urged to keep livestock out of poorly drained or low lying areas.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.