ONTARIO — Emergency officials are urging people to take precaution around flooded areas, one of which is just northwest of Ontario city limits. Sometime overnight, the Malheur River broke its banks and flooded across the road and into nearby farm fields, most of which already have been prepped for spring.

The area is near Malheur Drive on Northwest 36th Street, which is a main route for many who work or live in that area. The rural roadway is also a route for school buses.



