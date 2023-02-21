Editor's note: This article has been updated since it's original posting at 1:57 p.m.
ONTARIO — Students at Ontario High School went into hiding this afternoon after hearing about an alleged shooting at their school. However, police were able to quickly determine that the call was part of a hoax that has been happening at multiple schools throughout Oregon today.
Ontario Police Lt. James Swank will be issuing a news release at a later time, but said on the ground today that “everything’s Code 4,” which means everything is under control or safe.
“This has been going on throughout the state all day long, swatting calls, fake calls, at schools throughout the state,” he said.
Hoax calls regarding school shootings started Tuesday morning in Douglas County, according to multiple news reports. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office started receiving calls at about 9 a.m. saying there were shooting at three high schools there. Medford Police received a similar call about Ashland High School. Hermiston Police Department locked down a high school and elementary school.
In all cases, schools were placed on lockdown but no evidence of a shooting was found.
Ontario Police Department was assisted by multiple agencies including Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
Swank said law enforcement officials made it inside the school shortly after the call, which came in at about 1:30 p.m.
Rather than have business go on as usual, they cleared the school one classroom at a time, according to Ontario School District Superintendent Nikki Albisu. Students then stayed in their respective classrooms until they were let out in in several small pods at a time.
“It happened so fast,” she said. “The first thing Ontario Police Department did was immediately move to make sure students were safe. They locked down and searched the campus first.”
Though the call was likely part of the hoaxes happening across the state, as a precautionary measure, a slow release of students was done. Although no threat was perceived, Albisu said, officials weren’t “going to take any changes at all.”
“We called in busses early, and as they get here we are releasing those students to busses,” she said.
Additionally, parents were showing up at the window outside to pick up children early. For those cases, staff went to pull the kids from the class.
Albisu quelled a rumor being spread that some kids were saying they could hear screaming.
“I think what they heard is officers searching classrooms,” she said.
The superintendent noted that over the winter break, local law enforcement agencies did active shooter training at the high school and noted how it was helpful in this case.
“They were on the spot,” Albisu said. “I know everyone wants communication immediately, but in the end, I want [law enforcement] to put student safety first.”
Nearby the high school, Aiken Elementary wasn’t put in lockdown, because the school already is in “lockout basically.” However, Albisu said she sent an email to staff instructing them to teach as normal and hold students in from recess until more was known.
With these situations likely being traumatic for students, officials will keep that at top of mind when they have a meeting.
“We will have a meeting to see what we could have done better, what we could have done different,” Albisu said. “We have a team of counselors unlike most other schools. We may get together with them and say, ‘How do we react and what do we need to do for students’ mental health and safety?’”
Across the river in Fruitland, the school district responded to the situation in Ontario by placing its own soft lockdown in place until more information was known. A note on the district’s website this afternoon states the decision was made by Superintendent Lyle Bayley and that it was lifted within a few minutes after it was determined to be related to a hoax call.
ONTARIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies have the Ontario High School surrounded at this time. Ontario Police Lt. James Swank says they were contacted about an active shooter situation, but said it appears to have been a "swatting," with similar incidents occurring around the state of Oregon today.
According to former principal Jodi Elizondo, all students and staff are safe, and the school district and law enforcement worked seamlessly to address the situation. Parents who wish to bring their students home early may contact the school to make arrangements.
The Argus Observer is on scene and will provide updated information as soon as it becomes available.
