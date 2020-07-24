NEW PLYMOUTH – A 31-year-old woman was struck by a bullet late Thursday night, and a Caldwell man has been detained regarding the shooting, according to Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech.
The shooting occurred in New Plymouth, following an altercation in Ontario, according to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday afternoon, Scott Thomas, 46, of Caldwell, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody in Canyon County.
The release states that two vehicles left that area and arrived at New Plymouth residence. Once there, shots were fired at one of the vehicles, and a victim struck by one of those rounds, states the release.
The Idaho State Police and Payette City Police Department are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.
Creech did not have information about where the bullet struck the woman or what her medical condition was. He said she was taken directly from the scene of the shooting to St. Luke’s in Fruitland in a private vehicle. From there, Creech says, she was flown somewhere, but did not have that information.
-------------------
NEW PLYMOUTH — A 31-year-old woman was struck by a bullet late Thursday night, and there are some people detained regarding the shooting, according to Payette County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Creech.
The shooting occurred in New Plymouth, following an altercation in Ontario, according to a news release from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office.
The release states that two vehicles left that area and arrived at New Plymouth residence. Once there, shots were fired at one of the vehicles, and a victim struck by one of those rounds, states the release.
Creech says the people being detained are in the process of being interviewed. He said he wasn’t sure at this time whether anybody has been specifically charged or in custody with the shooting itself, but they do have “some people of interest.”
Creech says he does not believe that the community is at risk, as it appears that the incident was isolated and “not just random, in particular”
“We are still investigating,” he said. “And it’s still ongoing.
The Idaho State Police and Payette City Police Department are assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.
Creech did not have information about where the bullet struck the woman or what her medical condition was. He said she was taken directly from the scene of the shooting to St. Luke’s in Fruitland in a private vehicle. From there, Creech says, she was flown somewhere, but did not have that information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.