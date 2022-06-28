VALE — A fire that started shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday has chewed through 40,00 acres and was put at 0% containment at 7:30 a.m., according to an update from the Bureau of Land Management this morning. There are no injuries, evacuations or structures threatened, as the blaze is burning through grass and sagebrush rangelands northeast of Vale.
“Working through the night, federal, state and local firefighters took advantage of cooler temperatures and lighter winds to strategically position resources for combating the Willowcreek Fire,” according to the latest news release sent from Larisa Bogardus, public affairs office for the Vale District BLM.
She said the agency took over management of the fire shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and estimated the size at 15,000 acres by 8:45 p.m.
The fire was first reported on private land and is currently under investigation by the Oregon State Fire Marshall.
According to the National Weather Service, sustained winds Tuesday evening were 20 mph and have died down to about 8 mph this morning. That gave firefighters just the break they needed.
“The winds calmed about 3 a.m. which gave us a good chance to get around the hot spots on the fire,” Vale BLM Fire Duty Officer Justin Fenton said in the release.
The fire was being battled from the ground and the air, with the air attack being suspended at night, and resuming this morning.
Resources include nine Vale BLM engines, two engines from the Payette National Forest, two engines each from Burns and Boise BLM, ground resources from Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Association and Vale Rural Fire Department, two water tenders and two dozers, according to the release. Furthermore, multiple aircraft are assisting resources on the ground. This includes Air Attack, Single Engine Air Tankers and Large Air Tankers.
Bogardus said Tuesday night that additional ground and aviation resources from across southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho are en route.
As of this morning, firefighters from Burnt River and Vale Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, Vale Rural Fire Department, Oregon State Fire Marshal, Bureau of Land Management, USDA Forest Service, two water tenders and two dozers are on scene.
Blowing smoke was hampering visibility east of the fire. As such, Oregon Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 in both directions from Ontario to Baker City from about 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. Smoke was said to be heaviest near milepost 362.
Officials received word of the fire near the area of 12th Avenue East near Willowcreek, an unincorporated town north of Vale, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The Air Quality Index for fine particulate matter measured near Ontario Heights in Ontario was at 125 as of 8:30 a.m. this morning. That range is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Furthermore, in August, it will trigger safety rules for employers.
Oregon OSHA adopted wildfire smoke rules that go into effect on Aug. 16. At that time, employers must: ensure workers exposed to an air quality index of 101 for fine particulate matter (also known as PM2.5), have been trained on a variety of topics related to health and safety; have a communication system for wildfire smoke hazards and have exposure controls in place.
The Argus Observer will provide updates as they are made available.
