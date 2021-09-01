WASHINGTON — U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats from Oregon, on Tuesday announced that Klamath, Malheur, Umatilla and Douglas counties will receive a combined more than $100,000 in Housing Choice Vouchers for affordable housing.
The funds will be distributed to housing authorities in the respective county, as follows: Malheur County, $14,620; Klamath County, $14,141; Umatilla County, $35,503; and Douglas County, $45,135.
“Too many Oregonians devote more than half of their monthly take-home pay to keep a floor under their feet and a roof over their head,” Wyden said. “I am gratified these housing vouchers will go to some of Oregon’s rural communities hardest hit by an housing affordability crisis worsened by the ongoing public health crisis. Housing is a human right and every dollar counts to treat it as such.”
“Oregonians should not have to struggle in order to find affordable housing, especially during a public health crisis,” Merkley said. “We must take care of the most vulnerable in our communities, and I am pleased that these housing vouchers will go to areas that need them the most. Every Oregonian deserves the right to have a home, and I will continue fighting to make that a reality.”
The voucher program is the federal government's major program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market.
