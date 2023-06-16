U.S. Hwy. 20 near Juntura open to 2-lane travel

Both lanes of U.S. 20 are now open in eastern Oregon following a closure caused by landslides between Burns and Vale. Oregon Dept. of Transportation crews are continuing work in the area. As such, motorists are advised to slow down and plan for extra travel time along the route, which could be closed if inclement weather indicates more landslide activity.

 Oregon Dept. of Transportation

JUNTURA — U.S. Highway 20, also known as the Central Oregon Highway, was opened to two-lane traffic on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation at about 2 p.m. on Friday. The road opened with reduced speeds through the slide area which is 10 miles east of Juntura.

Motorists are advised to slow down and plan for extra travel time along this route.



