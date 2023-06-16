U.S. Hwy. 20 near Juntura open to 2-lane travel

Both lanes of U.S. 20 are now open in eastern Oregon following a closure caused by landslides between Burns and Vale. Oregon Dept. of Transportation crews are continuing work in the area. As such, motorists are advised to slow down and plan for extra travel time along the route, which could be closed if inclement weather indicates more landslide activity.
JUNTURA — U.S. Highway 20, also known as the Central Oregon Highway, was opened to two-lane traffic on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Oregon Department of Transportation at about 2 p.m. on Friday. The road opened with reduced speeds through the slide area which is 10 miles east of Juntura.
Motorists are advised to slow down and plan for extra travel time along this route.
ODOT has been working day and night with assistance from Malheur County crews to clear away tens of thousands of cubic yards of mud, rock, and other debris from the highway.
Heavy rain on Sunday resulted in multiple landslides along a mile stretch of road between mileposts 200 and 203. In some areas, the debris was more than 10 feet above the pavement.
Work is continuing in the area. Travelers are advised to watch for crews, equipment and increased truck traffic as debris is hauled off to an approved disposal site.
ODOT is monitoring weather reports and may need to temporarily close road sections if additional landslide activity is expected.
For updated conditions, watch for media announcements and continue checking TripCheck.com or phone 511 or (800) 977-6368; outside of Oregon, phone (503) 588-2941.
