ONTARIO — More announcements are being made about class schedules and activities at Treasure Valley Community College as the response by college officials to the COVID-19 continues to evolve.
According to TVCC spokesperson Abby Lee, spring term classes will be delivered online for the first two weeks, and they will be live.
However, some classes can not be delivered on line and list of the those classes is being drawn up and will be posted on the college website. Labs will be held when classes can resume as normal.
In addition a number of campus activities are have postponed or canceled.
Events that have been postponed include speaker Sara Goldrick-Rab, from April 22, and TVCC Foundation Donor Recognition, from April 16.
Cancelled events include TVCC Equity Week, Experience Campus Day, Hawaiian Luau, Earth day Celebration, Spring Intramurals Dodgeball, “Can I Kiss You? Program on Dating and Intimacy, Spring Intramurals Kickoff and Resource Fair.
Third-party meetings such as weight watchers, Kiwanis and Toastmasters, held on campus have also been cancelled for the time being.
As of now, the TVCC campus will be open during spring break and services will be available, Lee said.
There was a rumor that a TVCC athlete had contracted the virus but has proved, via a doctor, not to be true, she said.
“At this time, TVCC is not planning to close the campus,” Lee said in a statement. “However, should closure be mandated or otherwise deemed prudent, the college will work with employees to ensure they can continue to work from home or on staggers schedules.”
