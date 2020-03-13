ONTARIO — The Northwest Athletic Conference, of which Treasure Valley Community is a member, hoped to complete its basketball tournament this week, but by Thursday afternoon its officials, too, threw in the towel and cancelled its remaining games, even though there were to be no fans in the stands.
At the TVCC campus, officials are continuing to explore their options should the novel coronavirus COVID-19 virus reach the Treasure Valley in a significant way.
In a statement to staff the campus facilities remain open and are operating normally, as of Thursday, and the situation and information can change.
“The guidance from the Oregon High Education Coordinating Commission is to maintain core college operations but reduce personal contact through social distancing measures,” reads a statement from Anne-Marie Kelso, dirrector of Legal and Human Resources.
No one in Malheur County or neighboring counties has tested positive for the virus, and no disruptions of activities are expected, as the school is preparing for a possible closure and to address any negative impacts on students and staff, Kelso said.
In that vain, the college is working with faculty to put its classes on line in the event campus is closed, or is preparing to offer distance learning through the IT department.
There are no plans to close the residence halls, but if a resident is confirmed to have the virus the college will follow quarantine recommendations of health agencies and the halls will be cleaned.
