Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges

Evidence discovered in an investigation included pronghorn being shot at from vehicle windows with crossbows and at least once with a rifle during the 2020 and 2021 archery seasons. A trespassing call led to the discovery of more than 50 wildlife charges on five men, four of whom were from Payette County.

PAYETTE COUNTY — Four of the five men recently sentenced for more than 50 wildlife charges for crimes that took place in six counties are from Payette County. The discovery was the result of a phone call over trespassing and potentially illegally taking pronghorn about four hours away in the Pahsimeroi Valley in central Idaho.

According to a news release, Todd A. Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips, all of Fruitland; Braeden T. Phillips, of Payette, and Jeff Mosso, of Parma were sentenced to a combined $21,975 in fines and 15 years in license revocations. Each man has separate charges, fines, probation and revocations, and all but one had some charges dismissed as part of a plea agreement. This action came following an extensive investigation that began due to a report of trespassing.



Tags

Load comments