Trespassing call leads to more than 50 wildlife charges

Evidence discovered in an investigation included pronghorn being shot at from vehicle windows with crossbows and at least once with a rifle during the 2020 and 2021 archery seasons. A trespassing call led to the discovery of more than 50 wildlife charges on five men, four of whom were from Payette County.
PAYETTE COUNTY — Four of the five men recently sentenced for more than 50 wildlife charges for crimes that took place in six counties are from Payette County. The discovery was the result of a phone call over trespassing and potentially illegally taking pronghorn about four hours away in the Pahsimeroi Valley in central Idaho.
According to a news release, Todd A. Phillips, Darin Phillips and Jacob Phillips, all of Fruitland; Braeden T. Phillips, of Payette, and Jeff Mosso, of Parma were sentenced to a combined $21,975 in fines and 15 years in license revocations. Each man has separate charges, fines, probation and revocations, and all but one had some charges dismissed as part of a plea agreement. This action came following an extensive investigation that began due to a report of trespassing.
“The investigation revealed a shocking number of fish and game violations,” said Chad Wippermann, the Fish and Game conservation officer who led the investigation.
Furthermore, he stated that numerous other violations were discovered that the men could not be charged for, due to the statute of limitations on species other than big game.
According to the news release, the agency received the phone call about trespassing during the 2021 pronghorn archery season on private land where a landowner had not given anyone permission.
When Wippermann responded to the call, the suspects were gone, but evidence left behind included vehicle tracks through an alfalfa field ending in a small pool of blood and hair, according to the release. Further evidence indicated a pronghorn was shot in the field, a vehicle was driven to that spot, and the animal was loaded without being field dressed.
He eventually also learned of vehicle vandalism in the area, where someone threw an antelope “on to the vehicle’s hood leaving blood, hair and several dents.
After interviews other hunters in the area, Wippermann eventually got a vehicle description that lead him to the suspects. Once identified, the investigation included multiple interviews of the men, who admitted to numerous Fish and Game violations.
“Officers discovered evidence showing pronghorn being chased with a vehicle, and pronghorn being shot at from their vehicle windows with crossbows and at least once with a rifle, during the 2020 and 2021 archery seasons,” reads the release. “Additional violations detected include killing waterfowl and upland game birds during closed season, killing protected species, hunting during closed season or at night, hunting without tags or licenses, as well as vandalizing the vehicle in the Pahsimeroi Valley of Custer County.”
Penalties
According to the news release penalties were recently issued in multiple counties, including in August of 2022 in Custer County, to the five wildlife violators. Information follows.
Todd A. Phillips was found guilty of five charges and had seven others dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He received $6,900 in fines, 12 years of probation, 12-year hunting license revocation with seven years suspended unless he violates his probation, 100 hours of community service in lieu of jail, and forfeiture of his 2020 and 2021 pronghorn. He also pleaded guilty to a turkey hunting violation in Payette County and received a $350 fine and paid a $1,000 bond forfeiture for deer hunting violations in Adams County. As part of his sentencing and probation in Payette County, he cannot possess any weapon, including crossbow, air guns, bows or firearms, where hunting activities can or are taking place.
Darin Phillips was found guilty of five charges, and had two others dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He received $6,300 in fines, 10 years of probation, 10-year hunting license revocation with five years suspended unless he violates his probation, and 100 hours of community service in lieu of jail.
Braeden T. Phillips was found guilty of three charges. He received $3,970 in fines, six years of probation, nine-year hunting license revocation with six years suspended unless he violates his probation, and 60 hours of community service in lieu of jail. In addition, his 2021 pronghorn was forfeited, and he paid a $400 bond forfeiture in Kootenai County for two spearfishing violations.
Jacob Phillips was found guilty of two charges, and had four other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He received $990 in fines, four years of probation, five-year hunting license revocation, and 50 hours of community service in lieu of jail. Since he was under 21 at the time, his hunting privileges can be reinstated after one year if he completes a hunter education course. Jacob also pleaded guilty to one charge in Payette County and received a $400 fine.
Jeff Mosso, of Parma, was found guilty of one charge, while three other charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. He received $1,665 in fines, two years of probation, three-year license suspension with two years suspended unless he violates probation, and 20 hours of community service in lieu of jail.
Report it
No matter how small, all wildlife crimes are worth reporting, reads the release, with Wipperman noting the initial call was “crucial” in this case. He said it is common in investigations such as this, that a pattern of wildlife violations occurs for many years, but sometimes the worst violations detected cannot be charged because of Idaho’s short statute of limitations law.
As Idaho is a member of the Wildlife Violator Compact, if an individual’s hunting, fishing or trapping license is revoked by any of the 49 member states, all the remaining states will revoke the same license or privilege for the same time period.
Have a tip? Anyone with information about a wildlife crime is urged to contact the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at (800) 632-5999, 24 hours a day. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. In addition to the CAP hotline, people can contact their local Fish and Game office or any law enforcement authority.
